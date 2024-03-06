Rafael L. Silva’s six-pack in a sizzling mirror selfie reignites the thirst for ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Image Credit: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ Fox

Ring the alarm because 9-1-1: Lone Star is back in action.

Ten months after the Fox procedural drama’s emotional season four finale aired its big gay wedding, the series finally went into production for its highly-anticipated fifth season.

It’s been a longtime coming for “Tarlos” fans, who have been on pins and needles since paramedic TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and police officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael L. Silva) tied the knot in the finale.

Their vow exchange was absolutely perfect:

With the show finishing off the fourth season on such a high note, it was a blow when Fox decided to push back the fifth season until Fall 2024, in part due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes that rocked the industry last year.

But on Monday, Silva alerted viewers that season five had started filming by nearly causing a 5-alarm blaze on Instagram.

The out 29-year-old shared a shirtless selfie that displayed his smooth, muscular torso in all his first responder glory.

“march on, madness. lets go season 5,” he captioned the thirst trap.

A dirty mirror never looked so damn good!

Silva’s TV husband also celebrated the show’s cast going back to work after nearly a year.

Rubinstein shared a snap of his handsome visage that highlighted his flawless complexion and enviable mane.

“T.K 5.0,” the bisexual 30-year-old captioned the photo in reference to his character’s name.

While getting to the altar had its ups and down, in the end T.K. and Carlos’ wedding went off without a hitch.

However, the finale did also come with a harrowing moment that saw Chad Lowe’s character Robert chose to die with dignity after being diagnosed with Huntington’s disease earlier in the season.

A tragic twist was previously teased by 9-1-1: Lone Star co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear prior to the “Tarlos” nuptials.

“It’s going to be a beautiful wedding—we shot it already and I think it’s going to be really emotional,” Minear shared with EW. “Although I don’t know if I want to tease that, because what’s going to really happen is tragedy will strike and the entire thing will be put in question.”

While many fans were worried he was hinting that something devastating would happen to one of the grooms shortly after saying “I do,” T.K. and Carlos’ wedding turned out to be a beautiful celebration of queer love.

Although plot details for season 5 have been kept under wraps, we do know the first episode of the season is entitled “Both Sides, Now.”

Season five will also be a shortened one as the Fox only renewed it for 12 episodes, six less than season 4.

Besides Silva and Rubenstein, other returning cast members include: Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Natacha Karam, Brianna Baker and Brian Michael Smith.

While an exact premiere date has yet to be announced, season five is expected to launch in the the fall.

In the meantime, here a few more pics of “Tarlos” to hold you over until new episodes arrive:

Rafa is here ??? Ok, what's this red mark on his t-shirt? Fake blood? Is Carlos going to get hurt?!! ? #911LoneStar #CarlosReyes #RafaelSilva pic.twitter.com/ItWtQX1mos — Alexa WL (@alexa_tarlos) March 5, 2024