Rapper Blueface under fire for asking 6-year-old son if he’s gay on video

Rapper Blueface has faced condemnation online for posting a video to his Instagram stories in which he quizzes his six-year-old son, asking him if he’s gay.

In a series of videos posted yesterday, Blueface, aka Johnathan Jamall Porter, 27, shows female dancers at his home. He then goes to find his young son, Javaughn, who is in a food pantry searching for chips.

“It’s booty cheeks out here and you in here looking for chips … are you gay?” he asks the boy.

He continued, “You ain’t gay right?” He followed with a high-five and cheers of excitement after his son replied “no.”

You can watch a screengrab of the video below.

At the time of writing, Blueface appeared to have deleted the first part of the video, where he references “booty cheeks”. However, the video of him asking his son if he is gay remained online (Instagram stories disappear after 24 hours).

A video recorded a short while later shows Blueface leaving his kids on a sofa as he says he needs to “go fondle with these young women for a bit”. The next video shows what appears to be him shooting a video in a bedroom, with two women twerking on the bed. His kids are not in the room.

Who is Blueface?

Blueface grew up in LA. He began to gain attention as a rapper in 2018. In 2019, a remix of his song “Thotiana” (featuring Cardi B and YG), peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. He released his debut studio album, Find the Beat, in 2020.

In 2022, Blueface and then-girlfriend, ChriseanRock, appeared at Pure Heat Community Festival during Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend. The two performed Chrisean’s song “Vibe” on stage. They have since parted ways.

Earlier this year, Blueface posted a tweet which many took as meaning he’s bisexual. He said, “My hands is bisexual for anybody who feel a typa way get up with me.”

However, what he was apparently poorly expressing was that he’d happily fight both men and women if they gave him trouble, according to All HipHop. When his inbox was flooded with nudes from men, Blueface asked them to stop messaging him.

“Ever since i tweeted my hands bisexual its been a lot of LGBTQ sh*t going on in my DM [direct messages] that’s not what I meant cuz 😂🙅🏽‍♂️,” he tweeted.

“I go to click on a picture in my dm an you know how on Twitter it don’t show you the picture till you click on it…it’s a whole ngga on there spreading his a** open cuz like wtf is this that’s sexual harassment I ain’t sign up for this you can’t even dm me on here no more 🙅🏽‍♂️.”

Online, many expressed disgust at his latest video.

The saddest part about this to me is the line of questioning he just opened up for his son, I see it in kids all the time, they get bullied and accused of being gay and they hear it so much they start to question themselves because of what people are saying to them repeatedly. — Prínxe😮‍💨🇭🇹 (@prxnceofpussy1) July 7, 2023

Oh look, another perfect example of toxic masculinity and parenting at its finest. 🙄 — Lmao GPT (@LmaoGPT) July 7, 2023

Someone take the child away from these weirdos ! This is so weird ! The fact that you have $80,000 watches and not any food in your house tells us everything we need to know. — Chris Fadedd (@Chris_Fadedd) July 7, 2023

Is it gay to get hungry? — 優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 (@nijigasakilove) July 7, 2023

That’s so disgusting… I feel bad for that child — Professional Big Titty Heaux💸 (@thegawdbambi) July 7, 2023