Rep. Jim Banks throws a hissy fit after Twitter suspends him for being a transphobic trash heap

Rep. Jim Banks had his official Twitter account suspended over the weekend after he intentionally misgendered Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender Senate-confirmed federal official.

“The title of fire female four-star officer gets taken by a man,” Banks tweeted Saturday.

Sadly, the tweet isn’t the least bit surprising if your at all familiar with Banks’ record on LGBTQ issues. In addition to opposing same-sex marriage, he says banning trans people from serving in the military is an “emotional issue” and he opposes the military paying for sex reassignment surgery because, as he puts it, “I don’t think taxpayers should be on the hook for that.

Twitter responded to Bank’s tweet by suspending his account. In a statement, a company spokesperson said, “The account referenced has been temporarily locked for violating our Hateful Conduct Policy. The account owner is required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account.”

In 2018, Twitter updated its policy to prohibit “targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

Banks, of course, is playing the victim. Unable to tweet from his @RepBanks account, he tweeted from his personal @Jim_Banks account instead, writing: “Twitter has suspended my official account for posting a statement of FACT. I won’t back down. I’ll be posting on my personal account for the time being. Please Retweet this message and follow me ->@Jim_Banks. Big Tech must be held accountable!”

Nothing like an anti-LGBTQ politician using big tech to rail against big tech and whine about holding people accountable as he’s being held accountable for making transphobic remarks.

