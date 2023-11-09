Republican candidates bicker over heels in their latest debate dumpster fire

With Donald Trump obliterating the GOP field, the afterthought candidates who were on the debate stage Wednesday night don’t enjoy a lot of room to maneuver. They could unveil the most brilliant policy proposals known to man, and none of it would matter.

There’s no way they’re going to compete with Trump, so why even bother?

That seems to be the attitudes of the futile five — Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie and Tim Scott — all of whom come across as JV players. They bicker over nonsense and are fighting for scraps.

Meow! Meow!

The testiest exchanges last night were between Haley and Ramaswamy, who clearly despise one another. Out of nowhere, Ramaswamy brought up Haley’s daughter, prompting the former U.N. secretary to call him “scum.”

Is it too late for Mean Girls The Musical to add a new number?

Haley to Ramaswamy: You’re just scum pic.twitter.com/meLxcAVg4a — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2023

Haley speaks for the nation here… — Gail Helt (@ghelt) November 9, 2023

Best summary yet of the entire Republican Party. https://t.co/2JEqHMW7EG — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 9, 2023

where's that fucking Onion screengrab https://t.co/L5Pd4ew7CB — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) November 9, 2023

When Ramaswamy wasn’t invoking Haley’s family or begging Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk to moderate the debate (thirsty much?), the unctuous businessman was talking about heels.

That’s right, heels. The biggest topic of the Republican Primary.

Over the last few weeks, long-held speculation about DeSantis’ footwear has reached a fever pitch, with the flailing Florida governor vehemently denying he wears platforms in his cowboy boots.

All video evidence points to the contrary, however.

What do you notice in this video of Ron DeSantis? pic.twitter.com/V7K8w1WDVO — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 29, 2023

On Wednesday, “Meatball Ron” struggled to find his footing when walking across the stage during a commercial break.

NBC innocently posting this behind-the-scenes video of the “candidates chatting” is one of the most cold-hearted things I’ve ever seen a news network do https://t.co/B3OG68Naak — Will Stancil (@whstancil) November 9, 2023

DeSantis trudging along like he’s wearing stilettos. https://t.co/HVjQFf4iSD — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 9, 2023

This is the most relatable Ron DeSantis has ever looked to me, because I, too, cannot gracefully walk in heels. https://t.co/Ngsf87mkME — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) November 9, 2023

Obnoxiously online, Ramaswamy referenced the uproar over DeSantis’ alleged lifts when talking about foreign policy.

“Do you want a leader from a different generation who’s going to put this country first, or do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels? We’ve got two of them on stage tonight,” he said.

That’s actually…not a bad line! It would be funny if Ramaswamy weren’t so odious.

“Do you want a leader from a different generation … or do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels? In which case, we’ve got two of them on stage tonight.”



— Vivek Ramaswamy goes after both Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis’s foreign policy record, swiping at DeSantis’s footwear pic.twitter.com/qdgxF6xbU6 — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2023

Speaking of odious, Haley wasn’t content to let that heel reference drop. Our girl wanted a piece of the action, too!

She posted her retort in real time.

“Vivek, I wear heels. They’re not for a fashion statement— they’re for ammunition,” wrote the ex-South Carolina governor.

Huh?!? Is she going to threaten to wear a boot on her head next? (Nope, that’s only DeSantis)…

Vivek, I wear heels. They're not for a fashion statement— they're for ammunition. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 9, 2023

nikki pls what does this mean — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) November 9, 2023

I'm begging you, please stop using this line. It doesn't make sense. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) November 9, 2023

One of the Real Housewives taglines they had to think up themselves during the writers’ strike: https://t.co/CnDAYK2NmX — Ben Miller (@benwritesthings) November 9, 2023

Are there bullets in her shoes? Im trying to figure out the burn. https://t.co/yZp91ZOaf1 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 9, 2023

This is such a “She may be little but she is fierce” Etsy t-shirt response. Girl. https://t.co/oD8gsZSOO5 — Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) November 9, 2023

Meanwhile, just 12 miles up the road from the debate in Miami, Trump was regaling his supporters with complete nonsense.

Trump: Your Congressman Cariess Gimez. You know him? Carless Gimenez. Some people say Carlos.



Crowd: Boo



Trump: Oh you don’t like him pic.twitter.com/UXvpSFhTSP — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2023 If only Haley or DeSantis’ heels could lift them up the polls…