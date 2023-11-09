Republican candidates bicker over heels in their latest debate dumpster fire

With Donald Trump obliterating the GOP field, the afterthought candidates who were on the debate stage Wednesday night don’t enjoy a lot of room to maneuver. They could unveil the most brilliant policy proposals known to man, and none of it would matter.
There’s no way they’re going to compete with Trump, so why even bother?
That seems to be the attitudes of the futile five — Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie and Tim Scott — all of whom come across as JV players. They bicker over nonsense and are fighting for scraps.
Meow! Meow!
The testiest exchanges last night were between Haley and Ramaswamy, who clearly despise one another. Out of nowhere, Ramaswamy brought up Haley’s daughter, prompting the former U.N. secretary to call him “scum.”
Is it too late for Mean Girls The Musical to add a new number?
Haley speaks for the nation here…— Gail Helt (@ghelt) November 9, 2023
When Ramaswamy wasn’t invoking Haley’s family or begging Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk to moderate the debate (thirsty much?), the unctuous businessman was talking about heels.
That’s right, heels. The biggest topic of the Republican Primary.
Over the last few weeks, long-held speculation about DeSantis’ footwear has reached a fever pitch, with the flailing Florida governor vehemently denying he wears platforms in his cowboy boots.
All video evidence points to the contrary, however.
On Wednesday, “Meatball Ron” struggled to find his footing when walking across the stage during a commercial break.
Obnoxiously online, Ramaswamy referenced the uproar over DeSantis’ alleged lifts when talking about foreign policy.
“Do you want a leader from a different generation who’s going to put this country first, or do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels? We’ve got two of them on stage tonight,” he said.
That’s actually…not a bad line! It would be funny if Ramaswamy weren’t so odious.
Speaking of odious, Haley wasn’t content to let that heel reference drop. Our girl wanted a piece of the action, too!
She posted her retort in real time.
“Vivek, I wear heels. They’re not for a fashion statement— they’re for ammunition,” wrote the ex-South Carolina governor.
Huh?!? Is she going to threaten to wear a boot on her head next? (Nope, that’s only DeSantis)…
nikki pls what does this mean— Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) November 9, 2023
I'm begging you, please stop using this line. It doesn't make sense.— Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) November 9, 2023
Meanwhile, just 12 miles up the road from the debate in Miami, Trump was regaling his supporters with complete nonsense.
abfab
BORING!
abfab
You’re just scum?
abfab
He walks like he has a few dildos stuck up his ass, How embarrassing!
ZzBomb
Joe Biden is so much more of a statesmen than anything slithering around the GQP presidential campaigns.
abfab
They all seem so uptight and dicombobulated.
ShaverC
LOL LOL. Joe Biden routinely mumbles and slurs his words and can’t remember names. He is constantly confused and can’t complete sentences. What a great statesman.
Cam
@ShaverC
LOL! I LOVE the Republican trolls and Fox news trying to deflect from Trump’s dementia by claiming Biden isn’t all there.
If that is true, then it’s even more sad he keeps pulling the rug out from under Republicans every single day.
ShaverC
ZzBomb, I never claimed Biden was a master of anything. He couldn’t make a cheese sandwich without screwing it up.
ZzBomb
Either way, Biden’s legislative accomplishments and judicial appointments prove anything but dementia. LOL
You’re welcome for the infrastructure bill Trump couldn’t even do!
ShaverC
ZzBomb, Trump still did fulfill “many of his key 2016 economic campaign pledges, such as cutting taxes, slashing government regulations and revamping America’s international trade deals.”
The bar you set for a president is extremely low. If he panders to the alphabet mafia, he’s your guy, despite his very real cognitive decline.
ZzBomb
Oh yeah and Trump killed 1 million Americans b/c he couldn’t be bothered to protect America from a once in a century pandemic.
OUCH!
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Not a great talking point considering more Americans died from COVID under the Biden Administration.
Never the less, I’m sure you took the vaccines that were created under Trump’s tenure.
ZzBomb
@Baron
Remember when Trump said “the COVID numbers are going down” and then more than 1 million Americans died b/c he lied?
Pepperidge Farm Remembers!
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Statesmen, huh?
A statesmen doesn’t get us into two wars by his own feckless leadership.
A statesmen doesn’t lead us into a world war which we are currently facing.
Have 20 shell companies laundering millions of dollars from China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania and Kazakhstan.
Abandon our border leaving it wide open and vulnerable to terrorists and fentanyl.
Try and jail his main election challenger and leaving the other one vulnerable to assassination.
Destroy our energy independence.
Send tens of billions of dollars to our enemies Iran and Hamas.
Record inflation, 8% mortgage rates, doubling of gas prices and groceries.
Have world leaders canceling meetings at the last minute.
Shower with your young daughter. (Ashley’s diary pages 67-68)
Have American citizens as hostages.
On and on it goes with the “statesmen.”
There is a reason that 73% (CBS News/YouGov) of Americans believe things are going badly in America – a new record high.
ZzBomb
@ Baron
Nothing you listed just now is remotely true. Not in the least. Get a grip on reality.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Do you like your Trump COVID shot? How many have you had?
ZzBomb
@ Baron
LOL I love when people like you mention this:
“Record inflation, 8% mortgage rates, doubling of gas prices and groceries.”
It’s so tell me you don’t understand the economy without telling me you don’t understand the economy.
ZzBomb
@ Baron
There is a reason that 73% (CBS News/YouGov) of Americans believe things are going badly in America – a new record high.
Yet Tuesday seems indicate it’s b/c of Republicans people feel that way. Hence why we are winning, and you’re whining.
Cam
All you nee to know about anything Republicans do is ask yourself if it will benefit Russia or Saudi Arabia. If the answer is “Yes”, then Republicans are for it.
No electric cars, keep oil prices high
Stop giving help to Ukraine
Kill our Soy deal with China, helps Russian farmers,
Etc…
Man About Town
In the lastest episode of points-for-consistency, Ramitswamit also spent much time criticizing and interrogating the moderators rather than actually engage in the debate.
To quote Holly Golightly, Quelle Beast!
Fahd
DeSaster’s walking in heels cannot be unseen – he might as well be on stilts; what are his long-term plans? How much longer will he keep up this charade? Will he reappear in the 2028 race five inches shorter (2 inch boot heels + 3 inch internatl lifts)?
Christie reportedly had barriatric surgery and now looks like this? The sickness from eating so much as to override the effects of the surgery is very real and debilitating. One has to have a real addiction to food that controls one in order to go through that sickness; not great presidential material, even before mentioning Bridgegate, etc.
Hawley is an amoral careerist.
Sen Tom Scott is an African American Republican who will not reveal the identify of his girlfriend (an invisible friend?)
Vivek Ramaswamy seems like a HUGE fan of the tangerine Palpatine. As Eric’s father, Ramaswamy seems to think that insult comedy is the way to win these debates.
Which decent person in their right mind would ever vote for any of these circus characters? Not me!