Ricky Martin shares a naked throwback video and now the floor is totally soaked

Ricky Martin posted a throwback video last night. The clip was used during his 2011 MAS tour, which followed the release of his Musica + Alma + Sexo album.

We’re guessing the film was played during a costume or set change.

You can watch it below. Be warned, there are a lot of flashing lights: bad news for anyone with photo-sensitive epilepsy or those wanting to freeze the video for an image of a naked Mr. Martin!

Martin did not enjoy a great 2022. First, there were the stalking and harassment allegations from a nephew that were later dismissed in court in Puerto Rico. Then, his ex-manager, Rebecca Drucker, filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly not paying due commissions.

Drucker sued him for $3 million. Last month, media outlets reported the case has been settled, with lawyers for both parties finalizing the paperwork.

The gay singer and actor can hopefully look forward to a better 2023. With his legal troubles seemingly behind him, he’s set to star in Apple+ TVs Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, due for release later this year.

