INSTASTUDS

Ricky Martin’s blow dry, Locky Brownlie’s leather, & John Duff’s beard

This week Stacey Dash magically cured her own homophobia, Lance Bass became a dad, and Demi Lovato stood up for the aliens. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Dyllón Burnside read a book.

 

Jaboukie Young-White posed for W.

 

Ronen Rubinstein marked National Coming Out Day.

John Duff grew a beard.

 

Brian Jordan Alvarez stayed fit.

David Michael Perre and Andrew Dubry ushered in the spooky season.

Cristiano Ronaldo had coffee.

 

Joshua Christie flashed back to Mexico.

 

Taron Egerton bared arms.

 

Alan Crocetti found a mirror.

Eliad Cohen wore pink.

 

Danell Leyva made breakfast.

Aydian Dowling created an app.

Lokies Khan covered his face.

 

Derek Hough raised his voice.

 

Olly Alexander wore a snake.

 

Locky Brownlie played dress up.

 

Ricky Martin stayed cool.

 

Walter Savage kissed his cat.

 

And Yona Knight-Wisdom took a break.

 

