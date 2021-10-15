Stacey Dash says pill addiction temporarily made her a homophobe but she’s better now

Former actress/Fox News pundit Stacey Dash went on Dr. Oz’s show this week to talk about her past addiction to prescription drugs and to claim she’s not a homophobe despite all those years she spent spewing anti-LGBTQ vitriol on television and social media.

On yesterday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show”, Dash shared her “deepest, darkest secret”, claiming she was addicted Vicodin, “taking 18 to 20 pills a day” at one point, and that’s what made her say such horrible things about LGBTQ people. It also nearly bankrupt her.

Related: Stacey Dash says Fox News made her an “angry Black woman” and Trump killed her acting career

“I lost everything,” she said, claiming to have blown through “about five to ten grand” a month on pills.

Now five years sober, Dash says her recovery has made her a deeper, more thoughtful, more compassionate person.

“The greatest blessing is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person,” she said, “I’ve been able to understand my parents and that they did love me and that they were doing the best they could and they were just sick. They were addicted.”

Now, we’re glad Dash was able to overcome her addiction and has found the courage to speak about it publicly. That definitely takes guts.

You know what also takes guts? Apologizing.

Related: Professional homophobe Stacey Dash files for divorce from fourth husband

And we don’t mean simply saying “I’m sorry” and moving on like nothing ever happened. We mean actively working to build meaningful relationships with the communities you tried to harm and learning from them. That’s something Dash has yet to do or even express any interest in doing.

“I’m not homophobic,” she claimed. “I’m not racist. I was just angry, and it benefited me.”

Here’s what Twitter has to say about it…

I found your interview- self serving, — DMala (@DMala17) October 14, 2021

So she was clean the entire time she was backing Trump🤷🏽‍♂️ — Jack Trippa (@tonynavajo04) October 15, 2021

Vicodin Defense. Is she trying to rebrand herself now that Trumps gone? — g h o s t * t o a s t (@VHSMagik) October 15, 2021

Stacey Dash is on Dr. Oz crying. 🙄 — The Freckled Faced Bandit. (@MissRhonnie) October 14, 2021

Not Stacey Dash saying her republican rants were due to a pill addiction. I empathize with addiction but nah. — Hoochie Zaddy (@StevieDwayne) October 15, 2021

Being transexual is NOT AN IDENTITY CRISIS!!! You are still awful! — Betty G (@BettyG47314611) October 14, 2021

So yall never forgiving Stacey Dash huh 👀 — bee (@beezysaint26) October 15, 2021

Wow…so she was sober during all of the recent political “stuff” she was pushing?!?! Oh….🤦🏾‍♀️ — Brandi B. ✌🏾 (@MrsBrowniepoint) October 15, 2021

Anyone else watching this Stacey Dash interview on Dr. Oz? The republican checks must of dried up — scam likely (@KarizmaLoves) October 14, 2021

Did you say transgender people have an “identity crisis?” Did I hear that right? — c.reyes (@creyes512) October 14, 2021

No true apology or responsibility taken for all of the mistakes you’ve made. Totally self serving interview. We don’t claim you, girl. You may be pretty but BYE ✌🏼 — BlueFish1 (@fish1_blue) October 14, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.