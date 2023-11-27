Ricky Martin’s sweaty abs, Barry Keoghan’s full-frontal dance & J.Lo’s Beyoncé flex

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

LOUD & PROUD: Heartstopper star Sebastian Croft and Locke & Key actor Conner Jessup have joined forces to launch the charity organization Queer Was Always Here, which will benefit LGBTQ+ refugees and celebrate queer art and history. [CBC]

HAPPY HOLIGAYS: Fire Island star Matt Rogers makes a great case of why he’s the rightful heir to Mariah’s Christmas crown following the release of his satirical holiday album Have You Heard of Christmas? [Billboard]

THE J.LO RENAISSANCE: Jennifer Lopez is ready for her next world domination era as she announced her upcoming album This Is Me … Now will be accompanied by a film co-written by Ben Affleck that is “inspired by the music.” Both the album and movie will be released on February 16, 2024.

SPEAKING HIS TRUTH: Colman Domingo responds to previous reports alleging the set of Euphoria was toxic and featured long nights without access to bathrooms or meals. [Variety]

MURDER ON THE DANCEFLOOR: Many are wondering if Barry Keoghan’s very revealing full-frontal dance scene in Saltburn featured a prosthetic. The answer may surprise you. [Men’s Health]

AB FAB: Ricky Martin flashed his wet, rippling muscles as a way to thank Las Vegas fans following the latest stop of his Trilogy Tour. Gracias, Ricky!

NO QUEER LOVE ACTUALLY: With the 20th anniversary of the release of the holiday classic Love Actually, let’s not forget that a gay storyline was axed and lead to their being exactly 0.0 queer characters in the final edit. [LGBTQ Nation]

WHAT ABOUT BOBBY: After recently announcing his departure from the Fab 5 on Queer Eye, Bobby Berk has confirmed he’s headlining his own television project. [HuffPost]

COMPROMISING POSITIONS: Gay adult film star Pol Prince has dropped a music video for his romantic reggaeton bop “24 Postures,” which sees him cuddling up to OnlyFans hottie Brando Arjona.

Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.