Right-wing pundit accidentally says the quiet part out loud: “We need to be more homophobic”

Shemeka Michelle in the video for ‘Reclaim The Rainbow’ (Photo: YouTube)

The supposed “news” station Newsmax is known for hosting some extremist guests. However, even by its questionable standards, one of them managed to raise eyebrows this week.

On Wednesday night, host Eric Bolling and a couple of pundits were discussing Assistant Secretary for Health, Admiral Rachel Levine. She recently visited, and praised, an LGBTQ+ clinic in Anchorage, Alaska.

Touched down in Alaska for the week. First stop: @IdentityAlaska, one of the state's only LGBTQI+ health clinics. These inspiring people work tirelessly to create a more equitable future, where all those living in the U.S. have equal access to lifesaving medical care. pic.twitter.com/T5N97RMxfp — ADM Rachel Levine (@HHS_ASH) August 6, 2023

“Egg producer”

The clinic’s online resources strive to use inclusive language. There is mention of replacing the word “mother” with the more gender-neutral “birth parent” or “egg producer” in certain scenarios.

Right-wing pundits have taken this as an endorsement by Levine of replacing the word “mother” with “egg producer.”

Newsmax guest: “We need to be more homophobic” pic.twitter.com/aHBB2F18Ia — Jason S. Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 17, 2023

Bolling asked one of his guests, Shemeka Michelle, what she thought of this.

“You know, I guess if we’re identifying as egg producers, I should just identify as a chicken from now on,” she responded.

“I said this about five years ago, and so many people told me I was crazy, this wasn’t happening in the United States. And now look at us. This is silly to me. And so, what we have done is we have put in place people that 20 years ago would have been locked in an insane asylum. We’ve put them in prominent positions to completely confuse our children.”

Bolling suggested to Michelle that the more they talk about it, the more “the left” call them “bigoted and homophobic.”

Michelle responded, “Yeah, I actually think, if that’s the case, we need to be more homophobic. We need to take it up a notch because these people have continued to do this because we failed to shame them. We failed to put our feet down and stand tall and say what we believe without the fear of being canceled.

“Now is not the time to worry about having friends. It is about linking up with people who have the same values as you and realizing this is a war between good and evil.”

“Reclaim The Rainbow”

Shemeka Michelle is a podcaster and Christian rapper. She recently guested on a viral hit song called, “Reclaim The Rainbow.” It was produced after the LA Dodgers decided to honor the LA Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at its Pride Night in June.

A quick glance at Michelle’s X account suggests she has little fear of being “more homophobic” when she feels like it.