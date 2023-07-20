Robert Garcia tells Marjorie Taylor Greene to bring “proof” not “d*ck pics”

Rep. Robert Garcia and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Twitter/Shutterstock)

Bring “proof” not “d*ck pics” was the blunt message from California, gay Rep. Robert Garcia to Republicans yesterday. Garcia sits alongside GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green on the House Oversight Committee.

Yesterday, the committee held a hearing into Hunter Biden. Members quizzed two IRS whistleblowers involved in investigations into the President’s son.

Hunter has already pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a minor gun-related charge, following a five-year investigation. Greene and other Republicans on the committee believe Hunter Biden is potentially linked to further criminal activity and corruption.

During her part of the hearing, Greene took every opportunity to throw as much dirt in Hunter’s direction as possible. This climaxed in her pulling out photos of Hunter engaged in sexual activity with alleged prostitutes. It’s safe to say a House committee hearing has never seen quite such a stunt before.

Greene appeared to revel in the attention it brought her. She reshared a Daily Mail story to her government Twitter account in which she appears to be smirking.

“The reason for showing the images…was for Greene to ask about Hunter Biden writing off taxes for costs related to escorts, prostitutes and sex clubs.”



Many expressed shock at Greene’s actions. Among them was Garcia. The freshman congressman has previously trolled Greene on social media for her extremist beliefs and antics. Her grilling of the IRS agents left him unimpressed.

“Today’s investigation is like most of the majority’s investigations in hearings. A lot of allegations; zero proof; No receipts; But apparently, some d*ck pics,” Garcia said during his part of the hearing. “Now at a certain point, the American people need to see some actual evidence. And we’ve seen none.”

What was yesterday’s Hunter Biden hearing all about?

Committee members quizzed IRS special agent Joseph Ziegler and his supervisor Gary Shapley. Ziegler was previously identified only as Agent X. However, the Oversight Committee insisted on the release of his name.

In his testimony to the committee, Ziegler identified himself as a “gay Democrat married to a man.” He said his coming forward was not politically motivated.

The IRS agents say they investigated Hunter Biden and expressed frustration with how prosecutors handled the case following their reports. Greene and other Republicans believe this is because Hunter is Joe Biden’s son.

Democrats on the committee took the view that prosecutors often don’t bring charges due to a lack of credible evidence. There can often be tension between investigators (police, IRS, or whoever) and prosecutors over what constitutes strong evidence.

The subtleties of the debate were overshadowed by Marjorie Taylor Greene whipping out her censored, x-rated photos. She took the trouble to warn viewers and those present that “parental discretion” was advised for what she was about to do.

Greene alleges Hunter Biden improperly used his company to write off payments to prostitutes. Ziegler would not confirm this precise point.

When Greene pulled out the photos, enlarged on a poster board, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D) was among those to question her actions. “Should we be displaying this, Mr. Chairman?” Raskin (D-Md.) asked Chair James Comer (R-Ky.)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Greene’s actions represented a “new low.”

Others echoed that sentiment.