Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ death spiral, Mitch McConnell clams up, & a hot, shirtless son

While Barbie and Cheyenne Jackson’s thirst trap took up everyone’s entire social media feeds this week, the power players over in Washington, D.C. were busy doing all sorts of things while you weren’t looking. Here’s just a few of the political stories that you need to know about it.

CRAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis took a break from his imploding 2024 campaign to suffer a humiliating rebuke at the hands of Disney. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BIG BUTTI: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced a new rule that will make airplane bathrooms much more appealing and accessible to all. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

NURSE!: 81-year-old GOP Senator Mitch McConnell appeared to suffer some sort of medical episode as he completely froze midsentence and stared off into space for several seconds during a press conference.

Odd moment: McConnell freezes at start of Senate GOP leadership press conference and is escorted to the side by his colleagues pic.twitter.com/hT5bLnstOS — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) July 26, 2023

DADDY ISSUES: Anti-vaxx Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. trotted out his shirtless, muscled son to try & shamelessly court the gay voter demographic. [See the photo & read all about it on Queerty]

GET HER: Homophobic right-wing loon Marjorie Taylor Green is facing being censured for close to 40 grievances, including showing nude pics of Hunter Biden, by out lesbian Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT). [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

RIGHT-WING QUEEN: Fabian Basabe, a reality star-turned-problematic state rep from Florida who courted the LGBTQ+ community and then voted for the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, gets called out in a hilarious video set to the tune of ABBA’s ’70s hit “Dancing Queen.”

? You are the right-wing queen / Lying fraud, racist and obscene! ?



State Rep. @FabianBasabeFL (aka Miami's George Santos) is so vain, he probably thinks this #BecauseMiami song is about him. And he's right! We bet he'll make it his ringtone.



? https://t.co/xZ0g2odmgL pic.twitter.com/dmeNR1IgQj — Because Miami (@BecauseMiami) July 28, 2023

TRUMP EFFECT: The one-term, twice-impeached, twice-indicted (and counting) ex-president got a heaping scoop of bad news that has him seeing red. [Read all about it on Queerty]

WERK THE POLLS: Key West drag queen Erika Rose is running to unseat a two-term Republican in the Florida state legislature. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

BITING COMMENTARY: Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the reason the president’s dog has bitten seven people in the last four months is because life in the White House can be “very stressful.”