Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. trots out his hot, shirtless son to shamelessly court gay voter demographic

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is not going to be the next American President. He knows it, his wife—Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines—knows it, we all know it.
While making his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination in the 2024 presidential election, the political heir has put his foot in his mouth time and time again, spreading COVID-19 misinformation and other conspiracies about public health—he even compared vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany! Yeah, dude, it’s not going to happen for you.
His back against the wall, a desperate RFK Jr. has decided to launch a Hail Mary last-ditch campaign effort—which, unfortunately, have proven effective in the past— in order to capture the coveted gay voter demographic:
He shared a photo of his hot adult son.
Yesterday marked the 29th birthday of Conor Richardson Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s third child and first with second wife, the late Mary Richardson Kennedy.
Not before he promoted his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, RFK Jr. finally took the opportunity to celebrate his son’s special day on social media, sharing a photo of them side-by-side. Conor, clearly fresh from the surf, has his wetsuit rolled down just enough so we can see his taut tummy and abs.
Now, we’re no political strategists, but this sure feels like Campaign Tactics 101. One glimpse of that impressive vein running down Conor’s bulging bicep and, for a moment there, we almost forgot about all the terrible stuff FK has said. Almost. Stay woke, people!
As one Twitter (or is it X?) user points out, the “hot son” maneuver is one of the oldest tools in the political playbook, one famously employed by Mitt Romney who frequently trots out his square-jawed Mormon boys for public appearances.
Plenty of other folks online have gotten wise to RFK Jr.’s blatant gambit for support, calling out the obvious (the “obvious” being that his campaign is in desperate need of a boost… and that Conor looks great shirtless).
Others have noted this may also be RFK Jr.’s ploy for the powerful Swiftie voting bloc, as Conor once famously dated pop star Taylor Swift when he was 18 and she was 22—and those are some stans who sure know how to mobilize.
Though they reportedly had a “horrible breakup,” the relationship was said to have inspired many of the songs on her major pop crossover album, Red.
Conor made some headlines of his own last fall when he shared that he went to Ukraine to fight in the war alongside Ukraine’s International Legion of foreign fighters, stating he was “willing to die” for the country in an Instagram post.
Though he’s not posting anything to his grid since—where he makes no mention of his (in)famous father—he appears frequently on the Instagram page of his girlfriend, Giulia Be, a Brazilian singer and actor.
Which is to say: if your thirst was sufficiently trapped by RFK Jr.’s photo of Conor, there’s more of that on Giulia’s Instagram:
Anyway, where were we? Oh yeah: Nice try hoping a hot son would convince the gay to vote for you, RFK Jr. Good luck securing those voters you speak of!
Sorry, there’t nothing sexy or attractive about morons.
Gross.
By Reid J. Epstein
Reporting from Washington
July 21, 2023
The grandson of President John F. Kennedy on Friday called Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign “an embarrassment,” becoming the latest member of the storied Kennedy family to condemn the Democratic primary challenger to President Biden.
Jack Schlossberg, the former president’s grandson and the son of Caroline Kennedy, Mr. Biden’s ambassador to Australia, made the remarks in a 1-minute 50-second social media video.
Mr. Kennedy, Mr. Schlossberg said, is “trading in on Camelot, celebrity conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame.”
He continued: “I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let’s not be distracted, again, by somebody’s vanity project. I am excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state’s primary, and again in the general election.”
cont.
An array of Kennedy family members have denounced Mr. Kennedy’s campaign in recent days, spurred by his suggestion, caught on video and published by The New York Post, that the coronavirus was “ethnically targeted” to spare Jews and Chinese people.
His sister, Kerry Kennedy, called the remarks “deplorable and untruthful,” and his brother Joseph Kennedy II told The Boston Globe that “his remarks in no way reflect the words and actions of our father, Robert F. Kennedy.”
Former Representative Joseph Kennedy III wrote on Twitter, “I unequivocally condemn what he said.”
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not respond to messages on Friday, nor did his campaign spokeswoman. On Twitter, he has defended himself against what he called “spurious anti-Semitism charges” while highlighting support from conservative news outlets.
Bobby, Jr., is a true lunatic, so who cares how hot his son is? I sure don’t. Anyone connected to this madman is useless, as far as I’m concerned. I’m particularly appalled that someone as intelligent as Cheryl Hines is standing by this reckless, paranoid dipshit.
She said it’s been ”challenging”. One can only imagine.
In a video posted to Instagram, Schlossberg drops the C-Word (Camelot), all but casting his anti-vaxx, conspiracy theorist of a relative out of the kingdom. Read his full statement below:
President John F. Kennedy is my grandfather, and his legacy is important. It’s about a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories. It’s about public service and courage. It’s about civil rights, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and landing a man on the moon. Joe Biden shares my father’s vision for America, that we do things not because they are easy, but because they are hard. And he is in the middle of becoming the greatest progressive president we’ve ever had.
Under Biden, we’ve added 13 million jobs, unemployment is at its lowest in 60 years. Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since the New Deal and the largest investment in green energy ever. He’s appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the COVID pandemic, and he ended [former President] Donald Trump. These are the issues that matter. And if my cousin, Bobby Kennedy Jr., cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too.
I don’t care if she needs to ride Biden’s shoulders til be collapses into his grave in the perverse game of chicken that is American politics – Harris for President!!!
So if his son was extremely unattractive and his father posted the same “Happy Birthday” post – then what? Does Queerty think he had a conversation with his son prior to taking that picture where he said that he needs to take his shirt off and look hot as f*ck to attract gay voters?
Even if he had the intention of posting a pic with his son looking hot why would anyone assume that it would be to get gay votes?? What about single females – young and old or any female or that matter. The only thing gay about this is the gay people thirsting over the son in this picture. No news here