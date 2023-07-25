Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. trots out his hot, shirtless son to shamelessly court gay voter demographic

Image Credit: Twitter, @RobertKennedyJr

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is not going to be the next American President. He knows it, his wife—Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines—knows it, we all know it.

While making his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination in the 2024 presidential election, the political heir has put his foot in his mouth time and time again, spreading COVID-19 misinformation and other conspiracies about public health—he even compared vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany! Yeah, dude, it’s not going to happen for you.

His back against the wall, a desperate RFK Jr. has decided to launch a Hail Mary last-ditch campaign effort—which, unfortunately, have proven effective in the past— in order to capture the coveted gay voter demographic:

He shared a photo of his hot adult son.

Yesterday marked the 29th birthday of Conor Richardson Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s third child and first with second wife, the late Mary Richardson Kennedy.

Not before he promoted his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, RFK Jr. finally took the opportunity to celebrate his son’s special day on social media, sharing a photo of them side-by-side. Conor, clearly fresh from the surf, has his wetsuit rolled down just enough so we can see his taut tummy and abs.

Now, we’re no political strategists, but this sure feels like Campaign Tactics 101. One glimpse of that impressive vein running down Conor’s bulging bicep and, for a moment there, we almost forgot about all the terrible stuff FK has said. Almost. Stay woke, people!

As one Twitter (or is it X?) user points out, the “hot son” maneuver is one of the oldest tools in the political playbook, one famously employed by Mitt Romney who frequently trots out his square-jawed Mormon boys for public appearances.

Plenty of other folks online have gotten wise to RFK Jr.’s blatant gambit for support, calling out the obvious (the “obvious” being that his campaign is in desperate need of a boost… and that Conor looks great shirtless).

Using your hot son will not work on my gay ass. https://t.co/AoBsMYSerz — Matthew (@ohgoditsmatthew) July 25, 2023

whoring your son out for votes is crazy https://t.co/4YxhZ8Wfe4 — we teach bottoms to shrink themselves (@Chrissssssw) July 25, 2023

https://twitter.com/dozygay/status/1683899801967153157

Others have noted this may also be RFK Jr.’s ploy for the powerful Swiftie voting bloc, as Conor once famously dated pop star Taylor Swift when he was 18 and she was 22—and those are some stans who sure know how to mobilize.

Though they reportedly had a “horrible breakup,” the relationship was said to have inspired many of the songs on her major pop crossover album, Red.

RFK Jr. campaigning for the Swiftie vote https://t.co/KGcvxBf6jH — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) July 25, 2023

Conor made some headlines of his own last fall when he shared that he went to Ukraine to fight in the war alongside Ukraine’s International Legion of foreign fighters, stating he was “willing to die” for the country in an Instagram post.

Though he’s not posting anything to his grid since—where he makes no mention of his (in)famous father—he appears frequently on the Instagram page of his girlfriend, Giulia Be, a Brazilian singer and actor.

Which is to say: if your thirst was sufficiently trapped by RFK Jr.’s photo of Conor, there’s more of that on Giulia’s Instagram:

Anyway, where were we? Oh yeah: Nice try hoping a hot son would convince the gay to vote for you, RFK Jr. Good luck securing those voters you speak of!