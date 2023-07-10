Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis gets railed by Bradley Whitford: “Top Gov is a bit of a bottom”

in quotes
Latest on Queerty
trendsetters
New York Times did a trend piece on men wearing crop tops and now the gays want credit!
#relationshipgoals
The real-life love story of Stewart & Gary, who met 39 years ago, has everyone on TikTok ugly-crying
girl, calm down
Kirk Cameron demands the government investigate anti-Christian bias in library organization
from the archives
His parents kicked him out for being gay at 15. Now they’re pissed they can’t come to his wedding?!
retro record
LISTEN: Cher’s short-lived 1980 rock band was a notorious flop but it paved the way for her next comeback
loathsome
13 comments
Casey DeSantis has been declared “America’s Karen” & we’ve never heard a more fitting nickname
love is dead
14 comments
Gay Wrath Month claims another couple: TikTokers Nicky Champa & Pierre Boo split after six years
cheers
13 comments
NFL star Travis Kelce doesn’t give AF about right-wing backlash, teams up with Bud Light
rumor mill