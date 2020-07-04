INSTASTUDS

Ronnie Woo’s sushi, Yvie Oddly’s bath & Jwan Yosef’s baby lifters

By

This week the debate over Grindr‘s ethnicity filter raged on, white gay bears were asked to check their privilege, and the NYPD gassed peaceful protesters on the anniversary of Stonewall. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Laith Ashley celebrated a birthday.

Jwan Yosef showed off his baby-lifting arms.

View this post on Instagram

When lifting babies ?

A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) on

William Shewfelt went back to the gym.

Titanius Maximus stayed hydrated.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger modeled his masks.

Greg O’Shea stayed motivated.

Matthew Risch attended a protest.

View this post on Instagram

red, white, and..

A post shared by Matthew Risch (@matthewrisch_) on

Matteo Lane stayed seated.

Gigi Goode stripped for Attitude.

Yvie Oddly took a bath.

Paolo Bellucci checked his phone.

View this post on Instagram

1/1

A post shared by PB (@paolo_bellucci1) on

Benjamin Thorpe had a drink in bed.

Colin Jost went surfing.

Cheyenne Parker sat in a field.

View this post on Instagram

?MOSCHINO x ME? @moschino @ivyphotoig

A post shared by ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ™ (@thecheyenneparker) on

Terry Miller fanned himself.

Brian Jordan Alvarez peeked from the window.

View this post on Instagram

C’est ça

A post shared by Brian Jordan Alvarez (@brianjordanalvarez) on

Ronnie Woo had sushi.

Max Emerson quenched is thirst.

View this post on Instagram

Feelin thirsty #today.

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on

Jake Bain got a tan.

View this post on Instagram

Beach what?!?

A post shared by Jake Bain (@jake.bain) on

Keiynan Lonsdale wore denim.

And Brian Justin Crum took a hike.

View this post on Instagram

Hi friends. I miss you. ?

A post shared by BrianJustinCrum (@brianjustincrum) on