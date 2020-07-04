Ronnie Woo’s sushi, Yvie Oddly’s bath & Jwan Yosef’s baby lifters

This week the debate over Grindr‘s ethnicity filter raged on, white gay bears were asked to check their privilege, and the NYPD gassed peaceful protesters on the anniversary of Stonewall. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Laith Ashley celebrated a birthday.
Jwan Yosef showed off his baby-lifting arms.
William Shewfelt went back to the gym.
Day 1 back at the gym—time to bulk up! ? . If quarantine already DID bulk you up…then heads up that we are 7 days out from the July 21 Day Shred Challenge! . If you’re looking to lean out through a diet plan, workouts, and community support—Hit the link in my bio to sign up! ? . We start Monday, July 6th. #CarnivoreShredChallenge
Titanius Maximus stayed hydrated.
Andrew Keenan-Bolger modeled his masks.
Choose your quarantine fighter! ? 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5? . In all seriousness gang, PLEASE wear a mask when you leave your home. This is not up for debate! Face coverings are the easiest defense we have at slowing down the spread of COVID-19. They substantially lower the risk of contracting the virus, and of giving it to others — and they look pretty cute too! ? . It’s also a great way to support artists and crafters who are designing some really cool products! . ??CHALLENGE TIME ?? Take a photo of yourself in your favorite face mask and tag #KBMaskChallenge and I will share some of my favorites! Get creative!
Greg O’Shea stayed motivated.
Matthew Risch attended a protest.
Matteo Lane stayed seated.
Gigi Goode stripped for Attitude.
“For me, #Pride is a celebration of the joy and freedom that comes from living unapologetically as a queer person.” ???? . @thegigigoode opens up about their journey to accepting their gender-fluid identity in the Attitude Summer issue, out now. . Hit the link in bio to see the full shoot and interview. . Photography: @magnushastings Interview: @josephkocharian Editor-in-Chief: @cliffjoannou . #gigigoode #attitudemag #rpdr #rupaulsdragrace #gigigoodeedit #summer #gender #dragrace #dragqueen #fashion #lgbtq #lesbian #gay #bisexual #transgender #queer #genderfluid #genderfluidpride #pride
Yvie Oddly took a bath.
Paolo Bellucci checked his phone.
Benjamin Thorpe had a drink in bed.
Colin Jost went surfing.
Cheyenne Parker sat in a field.
Terry Miller fanned himself.
Best part of my weekend was Pic 4. Love getting to spend a morning with @tomxchap in speedos “thworp”-ing and “phwack”-ing fans. •• Swimwear by @timoteostudio and @yasmineeslami / @ndreaskronthaler. Fans by Drag Syndicate. Sunglasses by @mykitaofficial x bernhardwillhelm. •• Pics by @nunzilla for @tomoffinlandstore.
Brian Jordan Alvarez peeked from the window.
Ronnie Woo had sushi.
Max Emerson quenched is thirst.
Jake Bain got a tan.
Keiynan Lonsdale wore denim.
And Brian Justin Crum took a hike.
