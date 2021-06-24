Rudy Giuliani just had his law license suspended. Happy Pride!

If you were thinking about hiring Rudy Giuliani to be your attorney, you’ll have to find someone else because he just had his law license suspended effectively immediately.

A New York court suspended Giuliani from practicing law this morning over his “false and misleading statements” about Donald Trump‘s election loss last year. The court also said that Giuliani “immediately threatens the public interest.”

This is pretty damn embarrassing for a guy who, in addition to New York City’s former mayor, used to be a top Justice Department official and the head prosecutor for the federal Southern District of New York. But, as we’ve seen time and time again, that’s just what happens when you get in bed with Donald Trump.

To add insult to injury, the suspension came just one day before Giuliani’s 52nd anniversary as a licensed lawyer in New York.

Oh and to add even more insult to injury, Politico reported last month that Trump still hadn’t paid Giuliani the $200,000 he owed him for his work, which has now officially cost him his law practice. In addition, of course, to his dignity.

Here’s what people are saying about it on Twitter…

Rudy Giuliani's law license has been suspended. Rudy Giuliani is going through some things. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) June 24, 2021

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani calls a press conference at Valvoline Instant Oil Change — Exploding Space Moocow Singh, MD ? (@labyrinthweaver) June 24, 2021

Rudy Giuliani’s face is currently shitting itself — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 24, 2021

Rudy Giuliani's license to practice law suspended in New York. Of course he hasn't really been a practicing lawyer for some time. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 24, 2021

Not anymore, Rudy Giuliani. pic.twitter.com/MRZZEMo3Nn — Attorney at Paw ? (@_AttorneyAtPaw) June 24, 2021

Liza Minnelli has outlived Rudy Giuliani’s ability to practice law in New York. The former Mayor has been suspended over his false statements about Trump’s election loss. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) June 24, 2021

Rudy Giuliani has been banned from practicing law in the State of New York. He will now practice law in the State of New York Total Landscaping. — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) June 24, 2021

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani's law license "grateful and relieved" to no longer be associated with Rudy Giuliani — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 24, 2021

Lawyers who have been disbarred while representing Donald Trump: – Roy Cohn

– Michael Cohen

– Rudy Giuliani Who’s next? This is one toxic client. — Robert J. DeNault (@robertjdenault) June 24, 2021

Rudy Giuliani deserves all of this. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 24, 2021

Having his law license suspended is just the latest bout of very bad news Giuliani has received in recent months.

In April, federal investigators raided his Manhattan apartment and office as part of an investigation on suspicions of crimes relating to his dealings with Ukraine. Then in May, he was forced to lay off several members of his entourage in an effort to cut costs in the face of mounting legal expenses.

Giuliani hasn’t yet issued any comment on no longer being permitted to practice law in the state of New York, but he did just tweet some nonsense defending Ashli Babbitt, who was killed by a police officer who was protecting lawmakers as she stormed the U.S. Capitol with an angry mob on January 6.

On Jan. 6, 2021, I believe only one shot was fired, or was it multiple shots from one source? The person shot, Ashli Babbitt, was unarmed and being lifted up by two unidentified men. Why are those critical identities being covered up? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 24, 2021

