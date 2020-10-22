Rudy Giuliani portrayed in compromising situation in the new ‘Borat’ sequel

Former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has lashed out against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen over his cameo in the new Borat sequel. Giuliani claims that a scene in which he tries to seduce a 15-year-old girl is a “complete fabrication.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm finds Baron Cohen returning to his signature character, the Khazakstani journalist Borat. It also finds an on-camera encounter with Guiliani with a young woman posing as a journalist, later revealed as Borat’s daughter.

Guiliani took to Twitter to air his grievances against Baron Cohen and the other makers of the film. “The Borat video is a complete fabrication,” he tweeted. “I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. In fact, the NY Post today reports ‘it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.’ As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR [The Hollywood Reporter] article on July 8th.”

(2) In fact, the NY Post today reports "it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing." As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

(4) We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

“This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family,” he continued. “Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance. We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts.”

Giuliani’s latter statement refers to a supposed controversy involving presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, whom right-wing media has accused of taking illegal contributions in a dubious and discredited story.

Of Giuliani’s appearance in Borat 2, The Guardian reports: “The former New York mayor and current personal attorney to Donald Trump is seen reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of the actor playing Borat’s daughter, who is posing as a TV journalist. Following an obsequious interview for a fake conservative news programme, the pair retreat at her suggestion for a drink to the bedroom of a hotel suite, which is rigged with concealed cameras. After she removes his microphone, Giuliani, 76, can be seen lying back on the bed, fiddling with his untucked shirt and reaching into his trousers. They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: ‘She’s 15. She’s too old for you.'”

The Guardian further claims that Giuliani also agrees to eat a bat with the “journalist,” consumes alcohol while he flirts with her and also does not wear a mask or socially distance despite the ongoing pandemic.

Earlier this year, Giuliani had told a slightly different version of the encounter to the New York Post in which he didn’t seem quite so rattled by the experience. “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” he said. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive. This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away. I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

Apparently, Giuliani was more “gotten” than he first realized. We also have to wonder exactly what is a “pink transgender outfit,” and where do we try one on?