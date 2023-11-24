Rudy Guiliani posts bizarre video in which he appears to be on fire

Rudy Giuliani (Photo: Shutterstock)

Attorney-turned-podcaster Rudy Giuliani has raised eyebrows on social media. And it’s not for his latest conspiracy theories or praise for Donald Trump.

In a video he posted on the eve of Thanksgiving, Giuliani placed himself in front of a TV screen playing footage of a traditional wood fireplace. Presumably unintentionally, the flames appear to licking the top of his head.

Political commentator Ron Filipkowski reposted a clip of the video. He highlighted Giuliani defending Fox News. Fox, like others on the right, was quick to blame a car explosion at a checkpoint at Rainbow Bridge, Niagra Falls, on a terrorist attack. However, authorities found no explosives in the vehicle and now believe it was a tragic accident.

According to Giuliani, Fox did the right thing jumping to the assumption of terrorism… just in case it was terrorism. Or some such nonsense.

Watch below.

Rudy says it’s a good thing that Fox lied and said the car crash near the border was a terrorist loaded with explosives, because you can never be too careful. pic.twitter.com/DBjVrVgvPD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 23, 2023

Whatever point Guiliani attempted to make was rather lost on most people. Instead, they were just bemused by video shoot.

Does Rudy know his head is on fire? — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) November 23, 2023

oh my the penguin is on fire — DigitalWrks (@Bella1Wrks) November 23, 2023

sitting in for Room Rater today, I give this a 0/0 — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 23, 2023

This is what happens when you go broke and have to record your thanksgiving video greeting at the TV display in BestBuy. — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) November 23, 2023

Rudy Giuliani is a mess.



Here he is with his head on fire, spouting all kinds of nonsense.



How can anyone take this goon seriously?



What a pathetic embarrassment.



Lock this traitor up immediately.pic.twitter.com/OsLeJ3ChEA — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) November 23, 2023

He’s like the ghost of Christmas past lol — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) November 23, 2023

“Close to broke”

It’s unknown how Giuliani celebrated Thanksgiving (shooting Cameo vidoes, perhaps) but it’s likely it was a little more frugal than in previous years. The former mayor of New York City face a range of legal woes, much of which relates to his time spent as Donald Trump’s attorney and advisor.

In July, during a court hearing, a lawyer for Giuliani revealed he was “close to broke.”

“There are a lot of bills that he’s not paying,” Adam Katz added. “From a $57,000 phone bill to significantly more.”

That same month, Giuliani put his Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan up for sale for $6.5 million.

This week, it emerged he is being sued by a law firm over a $10,000 debt. Giuliani apparently hired the firm to help him settle his last divorce. The firm, BST & Co, was hired in 2018 to undertake a valuation of Giuliani’s estate. BST filed the lawsuit on Monday. It is seeking $15,000 in legal fees on top of the $10,000 owed.