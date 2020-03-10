RuPaul’s DragCon canceled over fears of coronavirus

The mothership of RuPaul‘s DragCon in Los Angeles has officially been called off over growing fears of the spread of COVID-19.

The event will not be postponed until later in the year. Rather, Drag Race fans will have to wait until 2021 to attend the event, or attend the New York iteration in September, assuming it goes off as planned.

DragCon LA was scheduled to take place May 1-3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Drag Race put out this statement:

DragCon’s first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved and we’ve been actively tracking the situation around the coronavirus. The situation in California (and the world) is rapidly changing, with new information coming out everyday. Unfortunately, there’s no way for anyone to know what the situation will be like in May. Due to that uncertainty, and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided that it’s in the best interest of the talent, staff, and attendees to cancel RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2020. DragCon LA will return in 2021, better than ever. We will be working with Eventbrite to issue refunds for existing DragCon LA ticket holders over the next 7 days. You will receive a confirmation email from Eventbrite when the refund has been issued. Thank you for your support.

California has seen multiple cases of coronavirus from San Diego through Sacramento counties, including Los Angeles. Officials are bracing for reported cases to spike in the coming days and weeks.

“We are clearly facing a historic public health challenge,” the Santa Clara County health officer, Dr. Sara Cody, said at a news conference Monday night. “The number and type of cases to date indicate that the risk of exposure to this virus in our community is increasing.”