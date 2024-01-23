Sarah Huckabee Sanders clearly wants to be Trump’s #2, even though she’s playing coy about it

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ endorsement of Donald Trump blew up in her face a couple of months ago, but that hasn’t stopped the political nepo baby from touting her former boss.

Could a vice presidential selection be in the works?

Sanders played coy Sunday when asked about the possibility, suggesting she’s content with remaining Arkansas governor for the next seven years.

Her poor constituents!

“Look, I absolutely love the job I have,” she said on CBS’ Face the Nation. “I think it’s one of the best jobs I could ever ask for and I am honored to serve as governor and I hope I get to do it for the next seven years.”

Well played, SHS! Is there any doubt that Sanders, who always prioritizes self-advancement over her constituents, would turn down Trump’s VP slot if asked?

If you believe that, I have a nearly $20,000 podium to sell you!

Trump will be calling her Elise Stefanik. — starflight93 (@metsgirl84) January 22, 2024

Subtext of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' statement…..



"Trump tried to have his last Vice President murdered" — Vee Terra🌈 (@vee_terra) January 22, 2024

With Trump all but certain to lock up the GOP nomination (despite Nikki Haley sweeping Dixville Notch!), the race to become the disgraced ex-president’s running mate is in full swing. Apparently, tons of high-profile Republicans are dying for the chance to be subjugated on a daily basis!

When it comes to Trump, GOP officials will sacrifice any of their values to be on the right side of MAGA.

Or maybe they just have humiliation fetishes…

Look no further than Tim Scott, who will reportedly campaign with Trump through Election Day. The longtime bachelor announced his engagement Sunday, one day after he endorsed Trump for president.

On Monday, Trump congratulated Scott on his big news, and said he can’t wait for the wedding.

HAH! Not a chance. Instead, Trump embarrassed his new disposable toy, implying Scott is gay.

“Everybody knows him and today was a big story — the biggest story out there. He’s engaged to be married. We never thought this was going to happen, what’s going on?” Trump asked his sycophants in rural New Hampshire.

The crowd cackled.

Trump: Tim Scott is engaged to be married. We never thought this was going to happen. What’s going on? pic.twitter.com/FJxdmdkdkf — Acyn (@Acyn) January 23, 2024

Tim Scott is such a loser….goes out there kissing Trump’s ass and still gets made fun of https://t.co/I93HHKaACm — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 23, 2024

Just a coincidence that it’s happening now I guess. https://t.co/cfmOdn0bq7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 23, 2024

While Scott appears to be vying for the Veep slot, the most likely contender appears to be Kristi Noem, who’s been rumored for months. The gay-hating South Dakota governor, who’s very close with original Trumper Corey Lewandowski, is currently the betting favorite.

That places Noem ahead of multiple women: New York Rep. Elise Stefanik and Haley. For a while, Noem’s top rival appeared to be Kari Lake, but the gubernatorial loser had her dreams dashed when Trump won Iowa.

When Trump took the stage, he basically said his #1 fangirl won’t be his #2 on the 2024 ticket, should he win the nomination.

“She’ll be a senator, a great senator, I predict, right? You’re going to be a great senator,” he said.

CRUSHING!

As far as Haley, she seemingly believes she could be on the ticket, despite Trump spreading birther conspiracy theories about her.

Over the weekend, Trump publicly dismissed her.

“I know her very well. She’s not tough enough. She’s not smart enough. And she wasn’t respected enough. She cannot do this job,” he said.

For good measure, Stefanik followed up and said Haley was a “non-starter.”

That diss came one day after the once-respectable rep. denied that Trump screwed up Haley with Nancy Pelosi when ranting about January 6.

?? Trump seems to confuse Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi, saying “Nikki Haley” four times to claim she was in charge of Capitol security on Jan. 6, 2021. pic.twitter.com/xgmxtv4KCp — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 20, 2024

To state the obvious, anybody who’s Trump’s running mate will be forced to defend the indefensible, destroying their credibility in the process.

When it comes to that aspect of the job, Sanders has a leg up on everybody else.

She did it for years as White House press secretary!

And she’s still doing it today.

“I know that [Trump] can deliver again, because he’s done it before,” she said.

But no, she would much rather stay in Arkansas, and feud with her state’s Board of Corrections over adding new prison beds.

Riiiiight.

How’s that $19,029.25 podium coming along?