Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses Trump in 2024, says “It’s normal versus crazy”

This just in: Arkansas’ gay-hating governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has officially endorsed President Donald Trump to run for President in 2024.
Given that Sanders formerly worked for Trump as his press spokesperson while he was in the White House, her endorsement is perhaps not all that surprising.
Her reasoning, however, is raising eyebrows.
Sanders said she’s sick of the craziness of the Biden administration and wants a return to “normal”.
Huh???
“It’s not a question between right versus left anymore. It’s normal versus crazy, and President Biden and the left are doubling down on crazy,” Sanders said in a statement.
“The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that’s why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President,” Sanders added.
Sanders issued her statement last night. It comes before she appears tomorrow at a Trump event in Hialeah, Florida.
Trump responds to Sanders’ endorsement
Sanders served as Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019. He endorsed her gubernatorial run in Arkansas. She was elected the state’s 47th governor in the 2022 elections.
The ex-president issued a statement in response to the news saying, “We had great success in the White House and it’s an honor to have Sarah’s endorsement. I look forward to having her at the big rally in Hialeah this Wednesday.”
Since taking office in January, Sanders’ time in office has been marked by controversies.
Most recently, there’s that $20,000 custom-made podium she used state funds to purchase. After major outcry, Sanders’ office said it would reimburse the state for the cost of the excessively overpriced lectern.
Sanders’s office also had to defend the costs of a trip the Governor and her husband took to Europe over the summer.
She has also wasted little time addressing what she clearly views as the most pressing issues in Arkansas–which has the fifth-highest poverty rate and second-worst food insecurity in the country. She wants to get rid of “woke” language. Last month she signed an Executive Order that bans gender-neutral terms such as “birth-giver”.
Last week, a poll revealed Sanders’ popularity rating had slipped from 50% to 48%: That’s the lowest for an Arkansas governor in 20 years.
Online, many were unimpressed by Sanders’ endorsement of Trump.
Lyin' liars support other lyin' liars.— TrustMeMan (@trustmeman) November 7, 2023
We knew this was going to happen. She’s grifting Arkansas as she works her way back to the Whitehouse. Arkansas is just a stepping stone.— Chuck Massey (@manoftalent) November 7, 2023
Governor Traitor— Keith Chapman (@Kayak_Chap) November 7, 2023
She do it from her $19,000 podium?— gypsyflutterby (@Flutterbygypsy) November 7, 2023
Grifter endorsing Grifter— Just Clive (@CliveOhWin) November 6, 2023
26 Comments
Magnus1999
I suppose when you are a traitor, everyone outside your 5th grade educated redneck bubble despises you, and your world has been turned upside down because your white trash deity and his entire circle of clowns will be going to prison, then it might feel that things are personally a bit more crazy now compared to when Dementia 45 was in the White House.
Covid Hermit
Normal has been on permanent hiatus for so long now, I doubt I would recognize it if it ever came back!
RIGay
I guess it’s the horse de-wormer kicking in.
abfab
She needs a perm.
Mister P
There is nothing normal or good about trump. Anyone who thinks so is bat shit crazy.
ZzBomb
“The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America…”
We saw drastic increases in gun violence under the Trump administration.
Fascists literally killed, running people over, in the streets while he was saying “there are good people on both sides.”
He started a trade war that kicked off our inflation issues which were compounded by his feckless leadership during covid when he told people to drink bleach, shine a light down their mouth, or eat horse de-wormer as a cure.
Literally tried to extort an ally for dirt on Joe Biden.
Pandered to autocrats the world over.
Upset many of our closest allies who have been there for us for over 70 years.
Blew up our debt.
Took more hours vacationing than ever doing the job of president.
Threatened our economy on numerous occasions.
We had anemic economic growth even after Obama left him a primed economy.
And oh yeah, tried to over throw the gov’t and end our Republic as we know it.
But yeah, Joe Biden is the crazy one here!?
Kangol2
What the Huckabeast considers “normal,” i.e. the Don the Con administration: constant political and domestic chaos, rampant administration corruption (Cabinet secretaries Zinke, etc.), slow growth, strange links to Russia and carrying out its foreign policy, gutting NATO, a failed trade war against China, failed negotiations with and curtsying up to North Korea, attempting to extort a foreign leader (Zelenskyy), a failed coup in Venezuela, secret wars in north Africa, freeing thousands of Taliban fighters and a disastrous peace deal with them, separating migrant children from their parents, appointing countless racist and anti-LGBTQ judges, tax cuts to the tune of $2.2 trillion for billionaires and corporations, a complete social and economic collapse in 2020 (that we’re still recovering from), MILLIONS of lost jobs, over 700,000 DEAD Americans from Covid-19, exploding crime and fentanyl deaths, an attempted coup to overturn federal and state elections in 2021, etc.
Gurrrrl, bye!
abfab
She belongs in a facility.
decrans
Considering that the vast majority of Latino/Hispanic people refuse to adopt recently invented terms like Latine/Latinx pushed down their gullets by white liberal language colonists, I say Sanders somewhat has a point. SOMEWHAT.
abfab
You mean SOME TWAT.
abfab
You are an over-sharer, tranzzee. You only diddle around with LATINX so you must be an expert on what their needs and desires are.
So tell the audience…………………How many times have you pushed your shit down ”thier gullets” you sick pervert.
decrans
And once again, your coded liberal racism comes out. I remember that time you called Black people in Memphis ‘hicks.’ With allies like yourself, the Hispanic/Latino and Black exodus to the GOP will surely be stopped this election cycle. We’ll send you down to Miami-Dade and the Texas border counties.
LumpyPillows
Democrats can’t get out of their own way sometimes. That’s true. I’m open minded, but there is no current vision of a republican government that I still don’t see as being far worse.
decrans
Only for you, deeply deranged Abcrabs. Post some lyrics from Kansas.
abfab
And there’s tranzee’s answer. Freek.
decrans
Like your ‘trans relative,’ perhaps? Your story is so believable.
Mister P
We can always count on de-trans to whine and offer hyperbole rather than solutions.
decrans
Much like the Democratic Party. Let’s see all the problems they managed to solve this past decade. The healthcare system is still fuc–ed. Global warming. Mass shootings going back to 1998. But hey, it’s all the Republicans’ fault. Whine, whine, whine. And your dumba$$ votes for it every time.
decrans
We all knew abortion rights were tenuous for 40-something years and could have easily begun laying the groundwork for dissolution. Did they do that? No. What did they do? Whined about it and fundraised off of it. It’s so ironic, isn’t it? Your party is the whiny, no solutions party and you want to cast stones. Here’s a mirror, Master P. Say uhhh.
LumpyPillows
Well, the democrats and Biden have done 100% more on global warming and health care than the republicans have or would do if they were in power. Has either been solved? No. Wonder who to blame for that? Republicans, who also want to screw me out of my Social Security.
Mister P
I should take that back. You’re a comedian who comes here to keep us in stitches.
The republicans have not even tried to improve healthcare only to take it away. They have so much blood on their hands from not doing anything about mass shootings that they may as well just commit them themselves and the only thing they will do about global warming is deny it.
Thank you for the comic relief.
decrans
The far-left solution doesn’t work. Look at the mass backlogs in California. I come here to provide REALITY. That’s what I provide. Your daily dose of it. Put down the blue jersey and sniff reality.
decrans
And I’ve got the news and weather for you, girl. The left is just as culpable. You can read the trans shooter’s manifesto. White privilege this, white privilege that. Your party doesn’t want to address too much mental illness with trans people, though. That’s un-PC! Your party has blood on its hands from not addressing the mental illness crisis in our country adequately because they are too chickensh– to tackle the far-left. Own up to it.
Mister P
No one should support any candidates who wants to interfere with women’s healthcare.
LumpyPillows
Perhaps this will be the one issue that sustains us.
LumpyPillows
The fringe left is absolutely bonkers, she’s got that right, but boy what a spin in logic to then jump to Donny as the savior. Almost the entirety of the right wing is crazy, for different and more dangerous reasons. Trump is crazy – crazy and dangerous and unpredictable. Biden is the only choice to keep the crazies at bay. Sarah is being crafty and evil with this endorsement.
Just remember, pushing extreme nonsense on gender and social norms and deifying genocidal Hamas terrorists is what the republicans are counting on to win this next election. If we lose – it’s you fringe bots I will blame.