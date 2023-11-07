Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses Trump in 2024, says “It’s normal versus crazy”

This just in: Arkansas’ gay-hating governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has officially endorsed President Donald Trump to run for President in 2024.

Given that Sanders formerly worked for Trump as his press spokesperson while he was in the White House, her endorsement is perhaps not all that surprising.

Her reasoning, however, is raising eyebrows.

Sanders said she’s sick of the craziness of the Biden administration and wants a return to “normal”.

Huh???

“It’s not a question between right versus left anymore. It’s normal versus crazy, and President Biden and the left are doubling down on crazy,” Sanders said in a statement.

“The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that’s why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President,” Sanders added.

Sanders issued her statement last night. It comes before she appears tomorrow at a Trump event in Hialeah, Florida.

Trump responds to Sanders’ endorsement

Sanders served as Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019. He endorsed her gubernatorial run in Arkansas. She was elected the state’s 47th governor in the 2022 elections.

The ex-president issued a statement in response to the news saying, “We had great success in the White House and it’s an honor to have Sarah’s endorsement. I look forward to having her at the big rally in Hialeah this Wednesday.”

Since taking office in January, Sanders’ time in office has been marked by controversies.

Most recently, there’s that $20,000 custom-made podium she used state funds to purchase. After major outcry, Sanders’ office said it would reimburse the state for the cost of the excessively overpriced lectern.

Sanders’s office also had to defend the costs of a trip the Governor and her husband took to Europe over the summer.

She has also wasted little time addressing what she clearly views as the most pressing issues in Arkansas–which has the fifth-highest poverty rate and second-worst food insecurity in the country. She wants to get rid of “woke” language. Last month she signed an Executive Order that bans gender-neutral terms such as “birth-giver”.

Last week, a poll revealed Sanders’ popularity rating had slipped from 50% to 48%: That’s the lowest for an Arkansas governor in 20 years.

Online, many were unimpressed by Sanders’ endorsement of Trump.

Lyin' liars support other lyin' liars. — TrustMeMan (@trustmeman) November 7, 2023

We knew this was going to happen. She’s grifting Arkansas as she works her way back to the Whitehouse. Arkansas is just a stepping stone. — Chuck Massey (@manoftalent) November 7, 2023

Governor Traitor — Keith Chapman (@Kayak_Chap) November 7, 2023

She do it from her $19,000 podium? — gypsyflutterby (@Flutterbygypsy) November 7, 2023

Grifter endorsing Grifter — Just Clive (@CliveOhWin) November 6, 2023