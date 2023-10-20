Sarah Huckabee Sanders tries to distract from her $19,029.25 grift with an attack on queer people (again)

Another day, another publicity stunt from Sarah Huckabee Sanders that doesn’t help the people in her state.

On Thursday, the Arkansas governor signed a ridiculous executive order that bans gender-neutral terms from state documents such as “birth-giver” and “laboring person.”

When asked how many times the now-banned phrases had been reported, the political nepo baby said she was aware of one instance.

That’s right: ONE!

“We are all here to say, frankly, that we’ve had enough,” she blathered at a press conference. “Trying to erase women and girls, enough denying our biological differences from men, and enough of the craziness that is taking over our country.”

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR) signed an executive order to ban “woke, anti-women words,” like “pregnant people,” from state government documents.



“It’s the left that decided ‘woman’ is a dirty word … that decided we needed to toss out basic biology and basic grammar…” pic.twitter.com/Ph0qdrOc6s — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2023

Do politicians spend their time on anything that matters? — I Like Your Shill (@fuddedmentals) October 20, 2023

Why is she obsessed with leftists if their views don’t matter? — EssenViews (@essenviews) October 20, 2023

This new Children of the Corn reboot fuckin' sucks! https://t.co/58Yg49NLqs — Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) October 20, 2023

So it’s illegal to say “pregnant people” now or what?



Good thing Republicans don’t whine about free speech all the time. https://t.co/Xa8C5lfQZX — Tara (@tara_atrandom) October 20, 2023

It’s interesting that Sanders calls gender-neutral terms “crazy,” considering that’s how one could describe her fixation on this non-issue. Arkansas is dealing with many real crises, including the fact that 400,000 residents were just kicked off Medicaid.

Overall, Arkansas has the fifth-highest poverty rate and second-worst food insecurity in the country. A recent Scholaroo survey found the state ranks 49th in the nation for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.

And yet, Sanders is wielding her executive power to fight against gender-neutral terminology.

She continued her empty victory lap on Fox News Thursday night.

“The idea that we have this is just absolute insanity,” she told Sean Hannity. “We are now living in a world where everything is crazy versus what’s normal. And the left continues to push this woke agenda, basically trying to erase the differences of women versus men, ignoring all of science and biology, and completely ignoring the fact that women have a unique perspective.”

Absolutely nobody is trying to do that, but OK!

Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces that she has signed an Executive Order banning “woke phrases” such as “chest feeding,” “human milk,” and “birth giver.” pic.twitter.com/jNwelVDO5f — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2023

And some people say she doesn’t have her finger on the pulse of the most pressing issues facing her state… — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) October 20, 2023

Would love to see her enforce it — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) October 20, 2023

Meanwhile Arkansas rates damn near dead last in education, health and just overall life — craftbeer_dad (@craftbeer_dad) October 20, 2023

*checks Arkansas' ranking compared to other states in almost every conceivable category*



ahhhh yes this is definitely what is important https://t.co/2FiAIWA1Cm — Ryan Emmons (@emmonsaggie) October 20, 2023

Sanders has attacked LGBTQ+ people ever since she was inaugurated, championing her own “Don’t Say Gay” legislation and a trove of anti-trans bills. She even named Jacob Oliva, a key architect of Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ homophobic agenda, to run Arkansas’ Department of Education.

Trump’s ex-press sec is so obsessed with gender-neutral language, she signed a law banning “Latinx” from state docs during her first days in office.

The people’s work!

Interestingly, Sanders’ most recent salvo comes while she’s facing an avalanche of backlash over her nearly $20,000 podium. The jaw-dropping grift goes like this: For some reason, Arkansas bought a $19,029.25 lectern from a company called Beckett Events LLC, which happens to be run by one of Sanders’ closest advisors.

Adding to the coincidence, the podium was purchased right around the time Sanders took a taxpayer-funded European vacay that she branded as a “trade mission.” Social media posts show Beckett and her business partner, Hannah Stone, overlapped with Sanders in France last summer.

Though the podium was ordered in June, it actually wasn’t delivered until August. Records reveal the Arkansas GOP didn’t pay for the lectern until September, and the words “to be reimbursed” were only later added to the original invoice.

An attorney, Tom Mars, says he has a client willing to provide a confidential statement to lawmakers who possesses firsthand knowledge of Sanders’ office interfering with open records requests.

We know all of this, because Sanders called a special session to overhaul Arkansas’ public records laws, opening up her office to Freedom of Information Act requests.

Oh, and the podium, for those wondering, looks Basic AF.

Photo of the $19,029.25 lectern purchased by the Sanders administration in June. The expense was reimbursed by the Republican Party of Arkansas, according to records. #arpx #Arkansas #ARNews pic.twitter.com/mERP6QvHHP — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) September 26, 2023

At a press conference this week, Sanders said she doesn’t use the lectern because the media would “talk about nothing else” if she stood behind it.

“While we are focused on things that actually impact our state and impact Arkansas, the media wants to spend all of their time focused on things that frankly don’t,” she claimed.

In addition to discriminating against LGBTQ+ people, Sanders’ signature legislative accomplishment this year was signing a law that makes it easier to employ children.

Don’t say “chest feeding” and make your kids work at the chicken plant. You’re really crushing it with this one Arkansas. https://t.co/tTKLOXbjAB — Warren (@swd2) October 20, 2023

But the children in her state can legally work in mines. https://t.co/0YPVWCIlhk — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) October 20, 2023

Those hard working kids’ tax dollars, by the way, are going towards things like podiums and trips to Europe. Awesome!