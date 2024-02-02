Sarah Huckabee Sanders is now covering for an accused pedophile

Last time we checked in on Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Arkansas governor was feuding with her state’s Board of Corrections over her desire to add prison beds without taking recommended safety precautions.

With that in mind, Sanders seems determined to remake the Board of Corrections in her image. And her first move is… hiring an ex-cop who was fired for lying about a sexual relationship with a minor.

Those are some real conservative values, huh?!

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

A few days ago, Sanders appointed Jamol Jones to the BOC as chair of the Post-Prison Transfer Board. The position reports directly to the governor.

Jones, an Army veteran, was fired from the Benton Police Department in 2018 for an engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. The department’s internal investigation found that Jones lied twice about his sordid actions. At first, he said he only discussed oral sex with the girl, before admitting they were in the midst of a full-blown sexual relationship.

The investigative summary says Jones “lied, because he was embarrassed and scared, and then confirmed he lied twice during the interview.”

Jones, who was 25 at the time, told officers he knew the girl was “too young” for him, but didn’t know she was underage. However, investigators found discrepancies in his story.

Apparently, the minor told Jones she was 17, to which he allegedly replied, “Woo Momma, when are you gonna be 18?”

When the girl told Jones her birthday, he reportedly said that was “too hot” for him to handle.

Though Jones violated department policy, criminal charges were never filed.

“I did not break any laws, no charges were filed, but I made a mistake I’ve asked God and my families forgiveness for, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said in a statement. “I am proud of my service to our country and our state, and the support of my wife and family.”

When asked about Jones’ perverted past, Sanders’ office sidestepped the issue.

“Jamol bravely served our nation in the Army and protected his community as a police officer providing him with the experience and knowledge to serve on the Post-Prison Transfer Board and the Board of Corrections,” said a spokesperson.

Who had Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointing a pedophile to the Parole Board on their bingo card??? pic.twitter.com/0tm5wUhNHR — shelby (@thetrueshelby) February 2, 2024

Sanders’ administration is currently at war with the BOC due to a disagreement over how many prison beds can safely be added to state facilities. Sanders wants to add 622 beds to state prisons, while the board only approved 130.

Arkansas state prisons are already overcrowded: they’re holding 16,440 inmates, with a capacity of 15,022.

And sadly, that number is only expected to increase. The Protect Arkansas Act, which went into effect January 1, lessens and sometimes eliminates parole eligibility for many felonies, likely leading to a larger inmate population.

The BOC suspended Sanders’ Corrections Secretary, Joe Profiri, in December over his lack of urgency in dealing with prison overcrowding. Shortly following his suspension, the board sued Arkansas over newly enacted laws that empower the secretary and take away its authority.

When the BOC fired Profiri by a 5-2 vote, Sanders named him a senior advisor in her office.

Last month, a circuit court judge blocked legislation championed by Sanders in an attempt to take control of prisons from the BOC.

Despite this dysfunction, Sanders is pressing ahead with her shameless publicly stunts. On Sunday, she’s slated to visit the Southern border with 14 other Republican governors.

Arkansas, of course, is not a border state.

“People around the country are looking to Arkansas as a bastion of normal in an ever crazier world,” she said in a recent speech.

Hmmm…not quite! Arkansas ranks 43rd in education, 47th in health and 47th in crime…despite owning the fifth-highest incarceration rate in the country.

Nearly 427,500 people in Arkansas who have been kicked off Medicaid since April as well.

Meanwhile, Sanders is busy purchasing nearly $20,000 podiums, and tightening public records laws.

By the people, for the people!

“People around the country are looking to Arkansas as a bastion of normal in an ever-crazier world.”



– Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR)

pic.twitter.com/YVsdccYqZp — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) January 29, 2024

Arkansas-NORMAL?

Divorce rate-67% higher than national average

High school grad rate-42nd in USA

Child obesity-28%

Infant mortality-3rd highest in USA w/21,000deaths per yr

And…

HIGHEST MATERNAL DEATH RATE IN NATION!



CARE TO COMMENT ON THAT SARAH? — Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) January 30, 2024

I’m sending my 13 year olds to work in the meat packing plants. This is the future we’ve all been craving — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) January 29, 2024

Imma be real. Arkansas has not once ever crossed my mind, ever. https://t.co/nomoN5hXay — Mikehole ???? (@MichaelDrummey) February 1, 2024

No one is thinking about Arkansas let alone looking to it. https://t.co/SIpjP6dCEm — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) February 1, 2024

Upon further review, Sanders appears to have it backwards. When people look towards Arkansas, they don’t see normalcy.

They see dysfunction, up and down her administration.