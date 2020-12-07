After saying he’s “recovering quickly”, Rudy Giuliani checks into hospital for COVID-19

Rudy Giuliani checked into the hospital late yesterday after testing positive for COVID-19, making him the latest member of Trump’s klan to contract the deadly disease.

It was announced over the weekend that the president’s personal attorney had tested positive for the virus after weeks of zipping all around the country trying to find ways he might illegally overturn the 2020 election results.

CNN reports:

The 76-year-old former New York mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN. Giuliani appeared to confirm his positive diagnosis, hours after it was announced on Twitter by Trump, by tweeting that he’s “getting great care and feeling good.”

Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 7, 2020

Last week alone, Giuliani held several bogus “hearings” in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, during which he met with hundreds of lawmakers and other government officials.

At each hearing, he was seen shaking hands, hugging, and taking pictures with people often without wearing a mask.

Now, he’s being deemed a “one-man superspreader” as the Arizona legislature just announced it will be closing for one week while at least 15 Republican lawmakers who came into close contact with him get tested for coronavirus and quarantine while they await the results.

Members of the Georgia General Assembly are also being urged to get tested for coronavirus and quarantine.

If 2020 was a person, it would be Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/fu08cPjnA8 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) December 7, 2020

As of yesterday, there were 14.8 million cases of coronavirus in the U.S., up 173,000 from the day before, and 282,000 deaths.

