Shep Smith takes a dig at Fox News when announcing his cushy new gig at CNBC

Since his abrupt and very dramatic departure from Fox News last year, reporter Shep Smith has kept a pretty low profile. Until earlier this year, when it was rumored he was eyeing a comeback.
Well, it’s here!
Smith just inked a deal with CNBC to host a primetime evening newscast. The News With Shepard Smith will air Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning July 13. In addition to that, he will also serve as CNBC’s chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor.
That’s certainly an upgrade from his dayside gig at Fox News, where he was regularly pushed around by execs while simultaneously being paraded around as their token homosexual anchorman.
Smith announced his immediate resignation from Fox News last October following months of head-butting with the network over its nauseating pro-Trump bent and after being bullied by the president himself on Twitter.
Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews. Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019
Shortly after ditching the network, Smith donated $500,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a non-profit organization that promotes press freedom and defends the rights of journalists.
“Intimidation and vilification of the press is now a global phenomenon,” Smith said at the time in a clear reference to Donald Trump. “We don’t have to look far for evidence of that.”
In a statement announcing his new CNBC show, Smith took a yet another not-so-subtle dig at Fox News by saying he was thrilled to find a network that gave him an opportunity to present “a fact-based, hour-long evening news program with the mission to cut through the static to deliver facts, in context and with perspective.”
“I know I found a great home for my newscast,” he added.
Smith is NBCUniversal’s first big hire since it announced plans to reunite its three flagship brands, NBC News, MSNBC, and CNBC. The exact amount of his contract has not been released, but it is rumored to be “considerable.”
Here’s wishing him better luck than his former colleague, blackface apologist Megyn Kelly, had when she attempted to rebrand herself as a sunny morning show host following years of spewing racism, hate, and misinformation for the conservative news network.
jayceecook
“That’s certainly an upgrade from his dayside gig at Fox News, where he was regularly pushed around by execs while simultaneously being paraded around as their token homosexual anchorman.”
Now that’s some fake news there. FOX didn’t parade him around as their token homosexual anchorman. In fact Shep did everything he could to keep Ailes, a raging homophobe, from finding out. Once he started secretly dating a younger production assistant Shep had the guy switched to a different position to avoid getting caught. The higher ups didn’t know for a long time. Though apparently the lower level workers like interns and other production assistants knew. One saw Giovanni get into Shep’s limo one night as they left the studio.
Plus Shep didn’t come out until what, 2017 or 2018? I believe Ailes was dead by then. Or at least looking at possible time in prison for all those women he (most likely) allegedly sexually assaulted. Not long after that Shep sashayed away and told Faux News to kiss his lily white azz.
Besides, he was there from day 1. FN wouldn’t exist without Shep. He helped build the brand for many years and made it popular with the conservative crowd. It wasn’t till the conservative base started to splinter into the batshite Tea Party folks and the traditional Conservatives that Shep started to loose his appeal so to speak. The more loony people FN hired the more sane he looked. Sure by the time he left he was no longer their golden (shower) boy thanks to Toddler Tucker but I wouldn’t say he was pushed around by the execs. Don’t forget, he was their chief anchor and managing editor of its breaking news division for a long time. That’s not a small potatoes kind of gig GG.
Cam
I don’t think FOX ever forgave Smith for squashing their attack on same sex marriage.
After the Supreme Court’s decision legalizing it, FOX’s website was already set up with the huge headline “War on Marriage” and Shep Smith came out and said that the Supreme Court was on the right side of history. So FOX scrambled and apparently changed the website.
jayceecook
No, it was when he discredited the Uranium One “scandal,” a conspiracy theory his network had promoted about Hillary Clinton on live TV. A conspiracy theory Republicans and FN had been pushing hard. His takedown came as Republican calls for a special counsel to investigate the deal were mounting. Once he did that the battle lines were drawn.
Cam
@jayceecook
Also add in that he seemed to be at odd with Sean Hannity regularly. He must love what’s happening to Tucker Carlson right about now.
jayceecook
First is was Hannity then Tucker. Sure Shep and Hannity disagreed and often bickered. Especially about Trump. But I don’t recall if they ever had an on air feud that made international headlines like he did with Toddler Tucker. Unfortunately TT is more popular now than ever. His ratings are increasing and his influence at FN is climbing despite his disgusting attacks and loss of sponsors. But when you’re getting 4.2 million viewers there’s always a corporation or two that will look the other way.
Cam
@jayceecook
I meant more that Smith would love that Carlson is losing even more advertisers after his comments about Tammie Duckworth. Hopefully soon he will just be down to the My Pillow Guy.
jennifer.white530
He hid in the closet for years. According to the democrat handbook, he can never be forgiven. MSNBC ratings are the lowest, glad the closet case went where no one will see him. Bye Felicia!