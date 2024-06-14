Queerty favorite JORDY dropped his third album, SEX WITH MYSELF, today–just in time for Pride! 🌈

The LP is a followup to 2023’s Boy and marks an new era for the award-winning singer. On it, he sings about hookups, heartbreak, love, pleasure, and sex. And, of course, being in touch with and understanding your body.

And he does it all without apology.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

We caught up with the “Story Of A Boy” hitmaker for our “Top 10 Tracks” column, where we ask our favorite LGBTQ+ musicians about the music that inspires them. Here’s what he had to say…

It’s Pride month so… Ultimate Pride anthem:

“Dancing On My Own” by Robyn! She’s a legend and this song is so special for so many reasons. The production, her vocals, the lyrics, it’s all perfection. And I love how it reminds you to celebrate yourself. You don’t need anyone as long as you have YOU. It’s one of my all time favorite songs.

OK, speaking of dancing… Go-to song when you want to move:

“Higher” by VINCINT feat. Alex Newell is always an immediate dance smash. I’m so lucky to know Vince and call him a friend; the way he’s able to incorporate his incredible voice over crazy dance beats has always been so inspiring to me. This song is an instant classic and I always lose myself anytime I hear it on the dance floor. And Alex also brings it to the next level.

First album you ever purchased:

Metamorphosis by Hilary Duff. A truly iconic album, if I do say so myself. “Come Clean” was my absolute favorite song and I remember being in my room pretending like I was in the music video. Hilary was such a huge part of my childhood and I’ll cherish that record forever.

Current favorite album by a queer artist:

I’ve been a FLETCHER fan for years and I’m obsessed with her new record In Search of the Antidote. The project is giving a perfect mix of early 2000’s and modern pop/rock, and her lyricism and vocals are soaring as always. Some of my favorite tracks are “Maybe I Am” and “Ego Talking”. It’s honest and catchy AF.

First concert you ever attended and what you remember about it:

My first concert was Avril Lavigne at the United Center in Chicago. She was my absolute favorite artist. I’ll never forget the euphoria of being in the same room as her. I was always into pop and my dad was into rock, so Avril was where we met in the middle and bonded over all of her records. I’ll always be so grateful that he took me to that show.

Song you currently have on repeat:

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan. It’s just a perfect song. Melodies, lyrics, everything. Chappell’s authenticity shines so brightly through everything she releases and this song is a perfect example. Such a relatable concept, and a hook that never leaves your brain. She’s becoming one of the biggest queer voices right now and it makes me so happy.

Best cover by a queer singer ever recorded:

I’m obsessed with G Flip’s take on “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift. I believed they played it live for a radio show and the video went absolutely viral online for good reason. I’m a sucker for pop rock and G truly made it their own. They shred it on drums while singing at the same time and it always blows my mind.

Favorite music or concert documentary:

Gaga: Five Foot Two was such a cool experience to watch. Lady Gaga was and will always continue to be the source of so many queer people’s joy and liberation. Seeing her in her element wasn’t only entertaining, but so humanizing and real. There’s so many incredible docus to choose from, but that one really pulled at my heartstrings.

Go-to track when you want to feel sexy:

“One of Your Girls” by Troye Sivan is definitely my go-to right now. The lyrics and production actually make me blush when I listen to it. Troye is such an icon and the way he leaned into his feminine side for this song was so inspiring and hot. One of my favorite music videos too. It makes me feel so sexy!

Dream queer music collab (dead or alive):

I’ve been listening to a lot of SOPHIE lately, and I just know collaborating together would have been a dream. SOPHIE is a huge reason hyper-pop even exists, and it’s truly tragic that this artist isn’t here with us today. This new chapter for me has been really influenced by SOPHIE, who deserves all of the recognition in the world.

Before you go, be sure to check out Jordy‘s new music video for the title track from his new album SEX WITH MYSELF, out now. And don’t forget to catch him on tour later this year.

Don't forget to share: