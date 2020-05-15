Singer Melissa Ethridge’s son dies at age 21

Singer Melissa Etheridge, along with her ex-girlfriend Julie Cypher received tragic news this week. Their son, Beckett Cypher, has died after a battle with opioid addiction. He was only 21.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” Etheridge said on Twitter. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now.”

“I will sing again, soon,” she added. “It has always healed me.”

Cypher gave birth to Beckett in 1998 via artificial insemination. The couple later revealed in a Rolling Stone article that music icon David Crosby had donated his sperm. Etheridge and Beckett also had another child together, Bailey Jean, before the couple separated in 2000. As a musician, Etheridge earned fandom for her singles “Come to My Window,” “Breathe,” and “I’m the Only One.” “Come to My Window” earned her a Grammy Award in 1995, while her song “I Need to Wake Up” from the film An Inconvenient Truth won her an Oscar in 2007.