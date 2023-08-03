Someone might want to check on Eric Trump this morning because he looked absolutely psychotic on TV last night

Donald Trump was indicted again (again) this week–his third indictment of the year, so far–and nobody seems to be taking the news worse than his son, Eric.
Seriously, someone might wanna check on the guy.
The 39-year-old threw a temper tantrum of epic proportions yesterday evening on Fox News, ranting and raving against special counsel Jack Smith, who he called “desperate”, and saying his dad is prepared to “fight like hell” against the latest federal charges filed against him.
“We’ve dealt with this nonsense from the very beginning,” he whined to Fox News host Jesse Watters. “We dealt with it with all the impeachments. We dealt with the slanderous Russia lies the [allegations] that we were colluding with the Kremlin [and] that we had secret servers in the basement of Trump Tower.”
“They’ve slandered him from day-one!”
Trump was indicted on four charges Tuesday related to his failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election results: one count of conspiracy to violate rights, one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, and one count each of obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to do so.
“I think my father’s greatest legacy is actually going to be exposing these frauds for what they are,” Eric said. “He exposed them in 2016. They were upset about it. He’s exposing them again.”
The longer the interview went on, the more incoherent and unhinged Eric became. He eventually went on to try and rewrite history by saying his dad never encouraged violence on January 6.
“He used the word ‘peacefully’ ten times,” he said. “All his tweets were fantastic. But they will do nothing more than try and stop [him].”
Trump’s arraignment is scheduled for later today in Washington, D.C. He is expected to plead not guilty to all four charges, and has called the whole investigation into his behavior an “un-American witch hunt” which he’s likened it to Nazi Germany.
The four latest crimes that he’s been charged with all carry possible prison sentences of five and 20 years which means that, if convicted, the 77-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Watch Eric’s complete meltdown below.
12 Comments
Invader7
They’re all psychotic !!!
abfab
Disgusting and toxic. Ugly and stupid.
Mister P
It’s kind of funny he doesn’t say “my father would never do that” or “he’s completely innocent” he attacks the prosecutor or spews nonsense about slander.
Even Eric doesn’t believe his father is innocent.
abfab
His father will never see a day of rest again.
Josh in OR
Every one of these asshats should be stood in front of a firing squad or hung for treason.
They WONT BE, but they should. Particularly the leaders and enablers of this entire mountain of stupidity and greed falling on our heads.
ZzBomb
“I think my father’s greatest legacy is actually going to be exposing these frauds for what they are,” Eric said. “He exposed them in 2016.”
Exposed what? Against who? These people just blare out bullshit endlessly. I’m glad to finally see the GQP finally crashing and burning. I hope the disease infecting it is terminal.
DBMC
If the Trump “kids” had any friends someone would have done an intervention by now.
abfab
A few Oath Keepers and and a pick up truck full of Proud Girls….I suppose one might call those friends.
abfab
I would love to see him (the POS) trip and fall and break his neck (and die) as he descends the stairs of his rickkety old airline at National Airport. FIngers crossed.
abfab
Or maybe they’ll just use a fork lift…..
Mattster
To me he looks deeply scared. Look at his eyes, this is what a dog does when feeling threatened.
Doug
Eric and Don Jr. never mention all the real details: the “great speech” that incited the riots, the huge number of hidden documents at Mar-a-Lago, the sexually inappropriate issues with women… at least Ivanka has made it clear she doesn’t want to take a stand for her father anymore and knows better than to whine like this.