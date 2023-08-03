Someone might want to check on Eric Trump this morning because he looked absolutely psychotic on TV last night

Donald Trump was indicted again (again) this week–his third indictment of the year, so far–and nobody seems to be taking the news worse than his son, Eric.

Seriously, someone might wanna check on the guy.

The 39-year-old threw a temper tantrum of epic proportions yesterday evening on Fox News, ranting and raving against special counsel Jack Smith, who he called “desperate”, and saying his dad is prepared to “fight like hell” against the latest federal charges filed against him.

Eric Trump: We have dealt with this nonsense from the very beginning. We dealt with it with the slanderous Russia lies, the fact that we were colluding with the Kremlin… pic.twitter.com/ZjszVe5Dld — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2023

“We’ve dealt with this nonsense from the very beginning,” he whined to Fox News host Jesse Watters. “We dealt with it with all the impeachments. We dealt with the slanderous Russia lies the [allegations] that we were colluding with the Kremlin [and] that we had secret servers in the basement of Trump Tower.”

“They’ve slandered him from day-one!”

Trump was indicted on four charges Tuesday related to his failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election results: one count of conspiracy to violate rights, one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, and one count each of obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to do so.

“I think my father’s greatest legacy is actually going to be exposing these frauds for what they are,” Eric said. “He exposed them in 2016. They were upset about it. He’s exposing them again.”

Eric Trump: I mean, literally, they are trying to strip somebody's rights and throw him in jail over political speech.. they are watching presidential immunity fly out the window… The statements my father had… they were great statements, perfect statements pic.twitter.com/eiqKewBzld — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2023

The longer the interview went on, the more incoherent and unhinged Eric became. He eventually went on to try and rewrite history by saying his dad never encouraged violence on January 6.

“He used the word ‘peacefully’ ten times,” he said. “All his tweets were fantastic. But they will do nothing more than try and stop [him].”

Trump’s arraignment is scheduled for later today in Washington, D.C. He is expected to plead not guilty to all four charges, and has called the whole investigation into his behavior an “un-American witch hunt” which he’s likened it to Nazi Germany.

The four latest crimes that he’s been charged with all carry possible prison sentences of five and 20 years which means that, if convicted, the 77-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Watch Eric’s complete meltdown below.