The stars of ‘And Just Like That…’ weigh in on Chris Noth allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon–the co-stars of actor Chris Noth on the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… have spoken out following several accusations of sexual misconduct against Noth.

All three women took to social media on Monday night (December 20) to express their sadness and support for Noth’s accusers.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” all three women wrote in an identical statement. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

The actresses signed the statement together.

Three women have accused Noth of sexual misconduct–two alleging rape, and one alleging assault–in new reports published by The Hollywood Reporter. The incidents allegedly occurred in 2004, 2010 and 2015.

In addition actress Zoe Lister-Jones, who co-starred with Noth on Law & Order in 2005, has also accused Noth of harassment. She further accused him of drunken behavior on set.

Noth, for his part, has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that two of the encounters with accusers were consensual. He further denied even knowing his third accuser in The Hollywood Reporter story.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth said in a statement to Yahoo. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Subsequent to the allegations, A3 Artists Agency dropped Noth as a client. A deal for the Entertainment Arts Research Inc. to buy Noth’s tequila brand Ambhar reportedly valued at $12 million was also canceled. Parent network CBS fired Noth from his role on The Equalizer and a Peloton commercial featuring Noth was pulled from circulation.