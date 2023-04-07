Stormy Daniels extends olive branch to Melania but for some reason we don’t think she’ll accept it

Stormy Daniels is back on the media circuit and she’s got a message for Melania Trump.

The For The Love Of DILFS host appeared on Good Morning Britain this week, where she spoke to Noel Phillips about her relationship withone-term, twice-impeached, once-indicted ex-president Donald Trump and his recent indictment and arrest in New York.

Daniels called the whole thing “bittersweet” but “sad”, saying, “No matter which way it goes, it’s still going to be very divisive and further separate and hurt the country.”

From there, she spent much of the interview repeating what she’s already said before–recalling her now-infamous encounter with Trump back in 2006, talking about the threats she’s received since the hush money scandal broke in 2018, and expressing her regret over the entire situation.

But things took an especially interesting turn when Phillips questioned her about Melania.

Asked whether she felt any sympathy for the ex-FLOTUS, Daniels replied, “I would assume that she doesn’t need me or anyone else to speak for her. Perhaps her not speaking is her speaking. Silence speaks volumes.”

Melania didn’t accompany Trump to New York for his arrest and arraignment on Tuesday afternoon. She also didn’t attend his post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago later that evenin, and hasn’t made any public appearances or statements.

Daniels continued, “If she’s in sort of a situation that is how it appears then, yeah, I feel bad for her. She’s a mother. I would assume that, just like me, as a mother, her main priority is her child.”

“The other side of that is we don’t know what is [happening] in their private life. We don’t know what goes on behind the doors. We don’t know what kind of arrangement they have. You know what I mean? I know some freaky people. We don’t know. And we can sit here and talk about it all day long, but until she feels the need to speak for herself then we just won’t know.”

We’ve gotta say, those are remarkably kind and restrained words for Daniels to say considering Melania was caught on tape repeatedly referring to her as a “porn hooker” and criticizing her 2018 photoshoot for Vogue.

Asked if she had a message for the ex-FLOTUS, Daniels replied, “Call me if you need me to testify at your divorce proceedings.”

We have a feeling she was actually being sincere. We also have a feeling Melania probably won’t be calling on her for help anytime soon.

Watch.

A source told People last week that Melania is still pissed about the whole Stormy Daniels hush money thing and isn’t interested in standing by her husband’s side while he has his day in court for allegedly cheating on her. (Trump has denied every having an affair with Daniels.)

“She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned,” the source said, adding that she just “wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight.”

“She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine.”

Trump is facing 34 felony criminal charges of “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” according to the charging documents. He pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges in court this week. The next in-person hearing date for the case is scheduled for December 4.