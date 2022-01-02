Straight people aren’t nearly as straight as they think, study suggests

If you give a mouse a cookie, he’s going to ask for a glass of milk. And it turns out if you give a self-identifying straight person a study suggesting most people are attracted to both men and women, they might start rethinking just how “straight” they really are.
A recent study from Scientific Reports interviewed 180 students who identify as straight.
The students were divided into two groups, with each group shown a different study. Then, they asked the participants about their sexuality.
One study presented evidence that most people are attracted to both men and women. The results were attained by measuring pupil dilation as participants watched male and female adult films.
The other study was about…climate change.
Some of the students who were shown the first study no longer identified as fully heterosexual when being interviewed. They were also more likely to report same-sex experiences. One exception, the researchers note, were “politically conservative” participants. But even “regardless of political alignment, participants [in this group] reported less certainty about their sexual orientation.”
A followup study was performed with a larger and more diverse group of 460 “straight” participants from “varied walks of life.” They were split into three groups, with each receiving an article on either sexuality as a continuum, sexuality being fluid, or…climate change.
In the followup interviews, 36% of those who received the continuum article identified as not 100% straight, 20.6% of the fluidity recipients, and less than 10% of the climate changes.
And the breakdown of participants reporting being “unsure” of their heterosexuality were: 41% for the continuum group, 34.8% for the fluidity group, and 19.6% for the climate changers.
“Did we change people’s sexual orientation via our interventions? Surely not,” said lead study author Dr James Morandini in a statement.
“I think our study may have changed how people interpreted their underlying sexual feelings. This means two people with identical sexual orientations could describe their sexual orientation quite differently, depending on whether they have been exposed to fluid or continuous ways of understanding sexuality.”
6 Comments
cc423
A tale as old as time…
Donston
Using pupil dilation as a way to determine arousal is a stretch to say the very least. While if you’re trying to do a scientific study, basing that study on the identities people present is always gonna be flawed, as folks can present whatever identities they wish. While this “nobody is truly ‘straight” agenda that some queers have become obsessed with pushing in recent years is tired. Why do a percentage of “queers” stay so damn obsessed with “straight presenting” people and trying to figure out what “straight presenting” people are trying in the queer spectrum? And of course more Conservative people are more likely to be “straight presenting”.
I do agree that having sexual dimensions is incredibly pedestrian, Liberals are more likely to publicly attach to queerness no matter where they are in the spectrum, and that if we all talked more unabashedly about the dimensions and nuances of sexuality, gender, fluidity, preferences, psychology, the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, relationship comfort, commitment spectrum- a lot of the messiness and narcissism would dissipate. But none of this is some revelation. The only thing this half-assed “study” kinda proves is that the reasons people embrace whatever identities is varied and also that many people are easy to manipulate.
Paul
It literally says in the title of the study, How people’s perceptions of their sexual orientation may be influenced.
kevininbuffalo
So this must mean that most Gay people aren’t as a Gay as they think
salumbre
News at 11.
loren_1955
Kinsey was on track with his scale of 0-6 to identify heterosexuality to homosexuality. I tend to view it as a normal bell curve. At each end are a small segment of the population that is pure hetero or homo. In the middle are the majority that given no religionist pressures most would actually realize they enjoy both genders to some degree either way.