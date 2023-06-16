Strut your stuff: What to wear to Pride to make a bold statement

Ah, Pride month—that magical time of year when the world unites in a kaleidoscope of love, acceptance, and all things rainbow. It’s like a massive glitter bomb of inclusivity has detonated, and we absolutely live for it! But what’s all the fuss about, you wonder?

Allow us to spill the tea on what to wear to Pride parties and parades, while highlighting the significance behind these vibrant events.

Finding the perfect Pride outfit

When it comes to dressing up for Pride festivities, it’s all about self-expression! Pride is the perfect opportunity to unleash your inner fashionista, try something new, and strut your stuff with zero shame.

Universal Pride looks

There are some Pride looks you can turn to no matter what the occasion.

Regardless what type of Pride event you’re attending, you can’t go wrong by incorporating the rainbow theme in your fit. A colorful rainbow flag or Pride shirt is the perfect way to make a statement, and you can even get creative with accessories like rainbow-colored shoes, hats, bandanas, and jewelry.

Pride is also a time when many first-timers try their hand at drag and seasoned drag queens are out in full force.

And if you’re into a kink like leather or latex, there’s no time like Pride month to show it off—or even test the waters if you’re exploring your interests.

Above all else, confidence is the best universal Pride accessory. Be proud of yourself and show the world just how fabulous you are!

Pride parades and festivals

For Pride parades and outdoor events, consider bright colors and bold patterns that will help you fit in while also standing out from the crowd.

If you want to make a literal statement, seek out a graphic tee with a powerful message that speaks to queer culture and our fight for equality.

Consider showing some extra spirit by sporting colorful makeup, face paint, or glitter that matches your look and catches the sunlight.

You can also opt for a less is more approach and rock a mesh tank and cutoff shorts—or even go shirtless in some sexy swim briefs or underwear.

Also, don’t forget to wear SPF, your sunglasses, a fanny pack, and comfy shoes—you’ll be on your feet and among crowds all day!

Pride parties and clubs

For indoor or nighttime festivities, you can go as wild and creative as you like!

Think rainbow sequin shirts, bodysuits, or crop tops—whatever makes YOU feel like YOU.

You can also get creative with accessories, like a statement chain, leather harness, your favorite clack fan, or a glittery handbag. The options are endless!

Supporting LGBTQ+ causes through fashion

The fashion industry has long been a powerful platform for social change. And while they don’t always get it right, many brands have used their influence to support the LGBTQ+ community and promote inclusivity.

Support small LGBTQ+ businesses

One way to support the LGBTQ+ community is by shopping from queer-owned businesses.

You can find everything from gender-neutral clothing to accessories and LGBTQ+ Pride apparel, all while helping a small or local LGBTQ+ business like these thrive:

A quick Google search will help you find even more queer-owned fashion brands that sell Pride-ready looks and often also donate proceeds to LGBTQ+ charities.

You can also check out Etsy for one-of-a-kind designs, or shop at your local thrift store to pick up vintage gear with unique flair.

Bigger brands that give back to the queer community

Many popular clothing brands and retailers also donate proceeds from their sales to organizations that advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

For example, The North Face recently launched a Pride collection with proceeds going towards Brave Trails and YouthSeen. Similarly, Levi’s has partnered with OutRight Action International, and Abercrombie’s Pride collection benefits The Trevor Project to name just a few.

Tips for feeling comfortable and confident at Pride festivities

When dressing for Pride festivities, it’s important to be mindful of the weather and location.

For outdoor events like parades or festivals, it’s a good idea to wear light layers that can easily be removed or put back on as needed throughout the day. Look for fabrics that will breathe well and keep you as cool as possible in the heat.

Also, figure out what makes you feel most comfortable and confident—if it’s wearing an eye-catching outfit; keeping it understated; bringing a friend to the event; taking a few self-care breaks throughout the day; or packing snacks and water for when hunger strikes, do whatever you need to do to be your best self at Pride!

Just be sure to express yourself!

We hope this helps you figure out what to wear to Pride this year. No matter what you choose to wear, remember to have fun and celebrate your unique beauty! You can never go wrong with a dash of sparkle and lots of ambition—so strut your stuff and make this Pride one to remember.

But as you rock your most eye-catching outfit, bear in mind that Pride month is more than just a celebration of fabulous fashion.

It’s a time to remember the struggles, victories, and ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights. It started with the Stonewall Riots in 1969, when our queer elders said “Enough!” and rose up against discrimination.

Now, every June, we honor their bravery and resilience by celebrating our diverse community, raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, and advocating for a more inclusive world. So, when you’re dancing down the street, waving that rainbow flag, remember: you’re part of something much bigger than a party. You’re part of a movement!

