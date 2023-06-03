Pride Pairings

Take our Pride outfit quiz to find your Pride anthem!

By
a group of queer people celebrating a pride event

Are you ready to put your fashion sense to the test and uncover your 2023 Pride anthem? Our Pride outfit quiz will match you with a queer anthem that perfectly complements your style.

From old-school songs like “I’m Coming Out” to modern classics like “Born This Way,” as well as up-to-the-moment hits like “Padam Padam,” we’ll will help you find the perfect song for Pride!

Picture it…Pride 2023

We get that your day-to-day style may not explode with rainbows, but Pride Month is a time for queer expression to soar.

In a world that is becoming increasingly hostile, Pride events provide a safe space for queer people to express ourselves openly, freely, and proudly. It also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness of our issues and fight for the rights and protections we deserve.

So let’s make Pride 2023 one to remember!

Pick a fit and get to dancing, queen!

a queer person in a crop top holding a rainbow pride flag

From big brands like Asos, Old Navy, and Kohl's to queer-centric companies like 2(X)IST and Andrew Christian, there's a whole world of Pride gear out there. We pulled together some of the latest Pride merch from across the web to choose from.

Imagine you're heading to a Pride celebration and you need to show up in full force. Pick a clothing item for each category to put together a Pride-themed outfit that will leave everyone gagging.

We'll analyze your unique style preferences and see how they align with some of the most iconic pride anthems.

Which top speaks to you?

Gay Pride Co.'s "not straight" shirt
Target's rainbow button-down
Kohl's LGBTQIA+ crop top
Hollister's RuPaul t-shirt
No shirt, no problem
Andrew Christian's rainbow mesh tank top

Now pair it with a bottom:

Under Armour's rainbow athletic shorts
Asos' ripped denim shorts
Calvin Klein's denim Pride shorts
2XIST's rainbow undies
Differio's rainbow-striped chino shorts
Old Navy's rainbow checker swim trunks

Choose your shoes to strut your stuff:

Havaianas' Pride flip-flops
Vans' Pride platforms
North Face's rainbow tennis shoes
Converse's Pride high-tops
Teva's Pride sandals
Champion's Pride slides

Which bag does your fit beg for?

Zazzle's Pride drawsring bag
Fjällräven's backpack
HRC's "totes queer" tote
Coach's logo belt bag
Osprey's sling backpack
Target's clear rainbow tote

Put the cherry on top with a Pride accessory:

Zenni's Pride sunglasses
HRC's rainbow face mask
Daftboy's clack fan
Gay Pride Apparel's phone case
Egoist's Pride harness
Andrew Christian's Pride flag cape

All 5 questions completed!

Share results:

Pick a fit and get to dancing, queen!

Replay

