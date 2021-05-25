Lady Gaga reveals Black, gay activist Carl Bean inspired “Born this Way”

View this post on Instagram
“Born This Way, my song and album, were inspired by Carl Bean, a gay black religious activist who preached, sung and wrote about being ‘Born This Way.’ Notably his early work was in 1975, 11 years before I was born. Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery, and a reason to sing. So we can all feel joy because we deserve joy. Because we deserve the right to inspire tolerance, acceptance, and freedom for all.”–Singer/Actress Lady Gaga, revealing on Instagram that her iconic single “Born this Way” was inspired by queer activist Carl Bean. Bean used his position as a Unity Fellowship minister to argue for inclusion and acceptance of LGBTQ people within Christianity. He also recorded the disco anthem “I Was Born This Way” as a call for queer liberation. He currently lives in Los Angeles.
One Comment
Kangol2
I love that she’s given credit and tribute to Rev. Carl Bean, who is still alive and active, and that she continues to create great music and inspire and affirm others, particularly LGBTQ people.