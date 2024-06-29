Take a glimpse into our queer past, with footage from Pride parades nearly 50 years ago

Image Credit: ‘Gay USA,’ Altered Innocence

Welcome back to our queer film retrospective, “A Gay Old Time.”

Happy end of Pride! As we close out our “mini-series” highlighting a different letter of the LGBTQ+ acronym each week of June, we end on the all-encompassing “Q+” with a documentary that speaks on how far we’ve come as a community, and yet how far we still have to go.

It’s often that not until you look back at something (a major event in your life, a shift in career trajectory, a relationship), that you’re able to really see the full view of the path you’ve traveled. Time offers perspective.

And while it’s easier to discuss on a personal level, this also applies to our ever-changing culture throughout history. As people and communities around the world fight for their rights and freedom (fights that can often feel endless and with little gains), it’s helpful to look back to really take hold of what’s been accomplished.

The gay rights movement in the United States took full force in the late ’60s, although we made ourselves seen and present since way before then. In recent years, entertainment has made a relatively successful (though by no means fully comprehensive) effort to tell stories about that tumultuous time. However, there’s not a lot of readily available media (and even more so, widely known) that was made at the height of the gay rights movement that depicts what it felt like to be a part of it in the present tense.