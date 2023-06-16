Ted Cruz is the reason Pat Benatar is trending and … oh boy

Veteran rocker Pat Benatar has been trending on Twitter in the last 24 hours, thanks to Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz sat down for an interview yesterday with Texas’s Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo. Cruz, 52, tried to explain why President Joe Biden was protected by the Democratic Senate Majority. He claimed Democrats are so loyal to Biden, they would forgive him anything. Even singing the Satanic-themed rock of Pat Benatar.

“I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.”

Ted Cruz: “I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.” pic.twitter.com/0a83AxV5RD — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 15, 2023

Cruz seemed happy with the hypothetical scenario and was happy to retweet the clip on his own Twitter timeline.

Given the slavish devotion of some right-wing Republicans to the twice-impeached, twice-indicted former ex-president, attacking Democrats for showing loyalty to the President seems rather rich. However, online, many mocked Cruz for using Pat Benatar’s music as an example of something contemptible or beyond reproach.

Ted Cruz, KEEP PAT BENATAR'S NAME OUTYA DAMN MOUTH! pic.twitter.com/GBBDxAThzJ — itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) June 15, 2023

The fact that Pat Benatar was the most satanic musician he could come up with is so funny. https://t.co/I9DjTD6rPb — Dan King (@Kinger_DC) June 15, 2023

What’s Lyin’ Ted got against Pat Benatar? pic.twitter.com/sGGNdrzdSh — Gail J 🌴🏳‍🌈🌎⚡♈ (@LittleWildOne00) June 15, 2023

Hey, I like Pat Benatar. — SMD (@smdowner) June 16, 2023

Pat Benatar right now pic.twitter.com/z0xvwmO36O — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 15, 2023

First, this is projection.



Second, Cruz should keep the name of Pat Benatar out of his dishonest mouth. pic.twitter.com/8CPEzykihn — Stephen Simpson 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 ProperGander 🌻 (@BamaStephen) June 15, 2023

Pat Benatar did release a song entitled “Hell is for Children”. However, its subject matter was the evils of child abuse.

If he's talking about "Hell is for Children," it's the completely the opposite of what his lying Republican ass said.https://t.co/HzKx279b0H — sylvaner (@Sylvaners) June 15, 2023

Trump said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and wouldn't lose any voters.



He could also be impeached and indicted twice, insult Ted Cruz’s wife and accuse Cruz’s dad of murder, and Ted would still get down and lick his boots.pic.twitter.com/uEPwL9e5Oi https://t.co/TKjmI2YaQv — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 15, 2023

Biden conspiracy claims

Some Republicans are trying to push the conspiracy that President Joe Biden and his family were part of a corruption scheme linked to a Ukrainian oligarch. They point to an unnamed FBI informant as the source of this claim.

Biden has dismissed the allegations as “malarkey”. Republicans have yet to have produced any evidence to back up their story and state department and intelligence officials have repeatedly debunked the claims. The FBI and a US attorney appointed by Donald Trump investigated the allegations in 2020 and found them to be unsubstantiated.

At the time of writing, Pat Benatar has not responded to Cruz including her in his devil-worshiping, child-killing fantasy scenario.

