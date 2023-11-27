Terrifying video shows two drag queens crash to the ground when cable snaps above the stage

We love to see drag performers putting some effort into their routines. However, let’s please keep things safe!

Footage has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) of a couple of drag queens in the Philippines.

Last Saturday, Nique Manza and Izzy Xtra took part in a show together in the city of Pasig. Queerty has reached out to them to find out exactly where this took place and to check on their condition.

During part of the routine, they’re both hoisted above a stage by a cable to the pop song “Fly.” To the audience’s audible shock, the cable snapped and the two performers hurtled back to the floor.

Watch below.

Omg I’m glad these queens were safe after falling pic.twitter.com/zWzWptMhgx — Riot diet chola 🥺 STAN KANDY MUSE (@diet_chola) November 26, 2023

Here it is from another angle.

Everyone wanted to know that the individuals concerned were OK. We can thankfully report that they are. Manza responded on X, saying, “HELLO LOVES, IZZY AND I ARE FINE. Minor injury only. But overall we are ok. Thank you for your concern. Mwwwaaaaahhhhh”

In a subsequent tweet posted yesterday, Manza posted a photo of themselves and Izzy (who also re-tweeted it).

“@msizzyxtra and I are still very much alive after the fall. We are still fighting because of that… SEE YOU TONIGHT at OBAR 🤗🥰💜”

(Screenshot)

The sight of drag queens falling to the stage reminds of of this legendary stage entrance back in 2001 by the late, great, Tandi Iman Dupree. Just remember kids: Don’t try THIS at home!