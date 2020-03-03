WATCH: Drag brunch nearly ends in disaster

Patrons at a Washington DC restaurant shrieked in horror at a heart-stopping moment during last Sunday’s regular Drag Brunch. The incident was caught on video and then reshared by Twitter user @ReggieRiich. It has since gone viral and been viewed over 600,000 times.

Today @ RedRocks Brunch still got me shook. 💀 pic.twitter.com/aotJS4QYch — REGGIE. (@ReggieRiich) March 2, 2020

It all took place the RedRocks H Street bistro in DC. In the clip, brunch host Geneva Confection can be seen climbing and lying down on a balcony banister between the second and first floors. She then slips and can be seen falling away from the balcony – prompting gasps and shrieks from those watching.

Thankfully, as a second clip reveals, she managed to grab the banister and saved herself from plummeting to the floor below. The same Twitter user posted the follow-up video showing Ms. Confection climbing back over the balcony banister.

Thank God she’s OK everyone! Spoke to her & she’s getting ready for an encore next week! 😁 @GenevaConfecti1 pic.twitter.com/7XN5bSHibW — REGGIE. (@ReggieRiich) March 2, 2020

The clips have prompted hundreds of comments on social media.

Oh she a stunt queen. pic.twitter.com/2XOxduZJ3C — Meesh (@meeshwashere) March 2, 2020

Where is her drag mother?! pic.twitter.com/NmDBm6qLXr — Tyler Perry Wig Bandit (@KapreeW) March 2, 2020

Queerty reached out to Geneva Confection, who has been hosting the drag brunch at the venue for the past year, to check she was OK.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t jumped on the banister before,” she said. “It’s a trick that generally freaks people out and I’ve been able to control before but yesterday things didn’t go as planned.”

She said she would think twice about doing it in the future: “I absolutely will reconsider getting up on a banister again. Honestly, after this last time, it’s really not worth it. Mostly I hope that nobody else takes that risk, I realized it was incredibly stupid but then who doesn’t do something stupid every once in a while?”