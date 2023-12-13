The current Republican Party has gotten too extreme even for… Ann Coulter???

It must be snowing in hell this morning. Either that or it’s opposite day. Because far-right, anti-LGBTQ+ garbage woman Ann Coulter has officially broken with her far-right, anti-LGBTQ+ garbage party on one of its biggest issues of our time: abortion.

Coulter took a break this week from her usual posts trashing queer people, Black people, and immigrants to share her thoughts on Kate Cox, the 31-year-old mother of two from Texas who filed a lawsuit last week to end a life-threatening pregnancy.

In case you need a refresher: Texas banned abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Cox’s fetus suffers from trisomy 18, also known as Edwards syndrome, an extremely rare chromosomal condition that can lead to heart defects and other organ abnormalities. 90% of babies with the syndrome don’t make it past their first birthday.

Despite this tragic fact, the state’s Republican AG Ken Paxton and Republican-controlled Supreme Court have fought and refused Cox’s request for an abortion, forcing her to travel out of state to have the medically necessary procedure safely done to ensure that 1. She doesn’t die, and 2. She can have more kids in the future.

Now, here’s where Coulter enters the picture.

The 62-year-old real-life supervillain took to social media to voice her outrage over what Paxton and the justices are doing to Cox, her family, and her unborn child that has no hope for living a healthy life.

“The prolife movement has gone from compassion for the child to cruelty to the mother (and child). Trisomy 18 is not a condition that is compatible with life,” she posted yesterday.

The prolife movement has gone from compassion for the child to cruelty to the mother (and child).



Trisomy 18 is not a condition that is compatible with life.https://t.co/L91RmsCrJq — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 12, 2023

She followed that up with another post that said, “Prolifers used to be so good at picking popular issues to nudge people to our side – parental notification, spousal notification, baby born alive act, partial birth abortion … The Texas woman is NOT THAT CASE.”

Prolifers used to be so good at picking popular issues to nudge people to our side – parental notification, spousal notification, baby born alive act, partial birth abortion …



The Texas woman is NOT THAT CASE. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 13, 2023

Given Coulter’s far-right stances on, well, everything–from abortion rights to immigration to LGBTQ+ equality–the fact that what Republicans are doing in Texas is too extreme even for her is noteworthy.

People on Twitter X have taken notice…

Holy shit. They’ve even lost Ann Coulter pic.twitter.com/2NdGTwCeI8 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) December 12, 2023

I’m agreeing with Ann Coulter. Something is wrong with the world. https://t.co/l3KkJQ20iG — Aaron Robert ?????? (@aaronrobertmaxa) December 12, 2023

I mean, if your politics are right of Ann Coulter, I assume you must be in hell?



What tf is right of Ann Coulter? pic.twitter.com/9p81vU3ciN — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) December 12, 2023

Even Ann Coulter thinks the GOP has gone way too far. https://t.co/7LAPhwLvwM — Hairball Vermin ? ???? ?? ??? ?? (@orangepeel18) December 13, 2023

Well, it finally happened. @AnnCoulter is no longer the most extreme conservative on the planet. This is where we are. Congrats to her for not being as disgusting as the rest of her party.



Courtesy of @TaurusWitch2010 https://t.co/dii2WdDCLU — Dumfukdetector ?????? (@Dumfukdetector) December 12, 2023

Ann Coulter is speaking out because of political expediency (she's seen the writing on the wall), not compassion. She lacks the latter and has worked tirelessly to promote people ("In Trump We Trust!") that made what Texas is doing inevitable. So no credit is due for this tweet: pic.twitter.com/Bsjjfc0uNf — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 12, 2023

That last tweet makes an excellent point BTW. We would add that, even if Coulter isn’t doing this out of political expediency and she truly believes Texas Republicans have gone too far, she shouldn’t get extra credit for simply being a decent person and showing compassion for a stranger.

Republicans spent nearly 50 years trying to overturn Roe v. Wade. They finally succeeded in 2022, when U.S. Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett banded together to strike down the historic 1973 ruling.

As a result, Republicans have been losing elections ever since, largely because of this issue. As it turns out, the vast number of Americans believe people should have access to safe abortions after all.

Now, even Coulter, who once told a gay man he should be against abortion because “as soon as they find the gay gene, guess who the liberal yuppies are gonna start aborting?”, appears to be among that growing majority.

The problem has gotten so bad for the GOP that Kellyanne Conway (ugh) is meeting with lawmakers and party officials in Washington, D.C. today to talk about how to fix their messaging on the issue so they don’t lose even more elections in 2024.

Given how badly this has been going for them over the last year and a half, however, we think they’re probably gonna need a little more than Kellyanne’s alternative facts to turn this whole thing around.