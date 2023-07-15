The thirst for Lee Pace is the new ‘Foundation’ of Twitter

The Apple TV+ series Foundation, the second season of which dropped on July 14, is a screen adaptation of the Isaac Asimov short-story series of the same name. No, no takers?

OK, then how about this pitch: Season 2 of Foundation, which dropped on July 14, boasts a naked fight scene starring openly queer actor and walking thirst trap Lee Pace.

Pace, an alum of the small screen’s Pushing Daisies and Halt and Catch Fire and the big-screen Hobbit series, told Entertainment Weekly that filming the Foundation fight scene while practically in the buff was NBD.

“You know, I don’t mind being [naked],” revealed the 44-year-old actor, who plays Brother Day in the series. “It’s a crowded set of people, so I’m not gonna be obnoxious about it. But also, I’m not gonna go through a whole thing of slipping on shorts between every take. I was definitely wearing something, but it’s not a big deal. It’s just a body. That’s my feeling about it.”

Ahem. Not “just a body” to us—or to the fans whose tweets are quoted below. Twitter users have long drooled over the performances Pace offers on screen and the looks he serves off—even when his manspread crowds out The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri at a Thom Browne fashion show in Paris.

Scroll down to see tweets from fans keeping apace with Pace’s every move.

6'5 lee pace peeling an orange it's for me https://t.co/RxFMyJ4FsH pic.twitter.com/7mhNIxkSX8 — lucy ford ? (@lucyj_ford) July 5, 2023

lee pace truly never stops serving he suits every look pic.twitter.com/wrm75jPkeW — anna ? (@myelessar) July 4, 2023

I've been seeing a lot of thirst for Lee Pace, so I want to spread the gospel of Halt and Catch Fire, a magnificent show where he plays a genius chaos bisexual at the forefront of the tech explosions of the 80s and 90s.pic.twitter.com/zwrY0JH7lk — Rotten Soldier | ??The Reno Cure AMAU ? (@Rotten_Soldier) July 4, 2023

learning lee pace. thranduil. is a 6'3 queer southerner who lives on a farm with his partner. shifted something inside me forever when i heard it — van/bear/wolfgang ?? (@knight_paladins) May 9, 2023

happy birthday lee pace literally nobody could have played thranduil like you did icon pic.twitter.com/oZZzlpHOnB — may (@fellowshipsring) March 25, 2023

happy birthday Lee Pace (6’5”) pic.twitter.com/3yKDVxGevP — a (@thisisnotahmad) March 25, 2023

why isn't hollywood casting lee pace in more things?? I want to see that gorgeous man again — han ? (@hansoeii) February 5, 2023

Thinking, as I often do, about Lee Pace in The Fall pic.twitter.com/eMFaBxTDjh — Jacob Geller (@yacobg42) June 24, 2020

just your queer autumn reminder that lee pace ate and left no pumpkin spice muffin crumbles when he blessed us as thrandruil ? pic.twitter.com/Kffghi1Mbt — bethany jonathan baptiste (@StorySorcery) October 7, 2022

Lee Pace at the Thom Browne SS23 show at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/zhVUorJftb — ?van Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) October 3, 2022

ok i’ve got it. Fantasy is when Lee Pace is a blonde and Sci-Fi is when Lee Pace is a brunette. pic.twitter.com/Ws2XvA1Yvu — mrs. haguette ????????? (?/her) (@wetropolitan) September 24, 2022

The summer of Lee Pace is upon us pic.twitter.com/yTHxu6oamt — Film Daze (@filmdaze) August 17, 2022

I’m so happy for Lee Pace’s nipples. Couldn’t have happened to two better areolas. — Saeed, Or The Other One (@theferocity) August 17, 2022

who else besides Lee Pace is out here like "I love a quiet life on the farm" while wearing a MESH SHIRT — Danielle May B. Here (@Builtahouse) August 17, 2022