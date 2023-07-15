The thirst for Lee Pace is the new ‘Foundation’ of Twitter

The Apple TV+ series Foundation, the second season of which dropped on July 14, is a screen adaptation of the Isaac Asimov short-story series of the same name. No, no takers?
OK, then how about this pitch: Season 2 of Foundation, which dropped on July 14, boasts a naked fight scene starring openly queer actor and walking thirst trap Lee Pace.
Pace, an alum of the small screen’s Pushing Daisies and Halt and Catch Fire and the big-screen Hobbit series, told Entertainment Weekly that filming the Foundation fight scene while practically in the buff was NBD.
“You know, I don’t mind being [naked],” revealed the 44-year-old actor, who plays Brother Day in the series. “It’s a crowded set of people, so I’m not gonna be obnoxious about it. But also, I’m not gonna go through a whole thing of slipping on shorts between every take. I was definitely wearing something, but it’s not a big deal. It’s just a body. That’s my feeling about it.”
Ahem. Not “just a body” to us—or to the fans whose tweets are quoted below. Twitter users have long drooled over the performances Pace offers on screen and the looks he serves off—even when his manspread crowds out The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri at a Thom Browne fashion show in Paris.
Scroll down to see tweets from fans keeping apace with Pace’s every move.
One Comment
MrGoldman
I’m not sure why Queerty keeps pushing content from Twitter. You are normalizing a business by Elon Musk, who does not care about Queer people and allows hater to flourish. Do better Queerty.