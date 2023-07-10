WATCH: Lee Pace gets completely naked for sweaty fight scene in sci-fi series

Image Credit: ‘Foundation,’ AppleTV+

Someone on the AppleTV+ marketing team deserves a massive raise.

This Friday, the streamer drops the second season of its sci-fi series, Foundation, an epic saga about the adventures of “a band of exiles” who break all the rules in order to save the Galactic Empire—and humanity itself—from destruction.

To be frank, Foundation‘s heady, complex take on hard science fiction (it’s based on books from Isaac Asimov) isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. And while it does boast internet boyfriend Lee Pace as its marquee star, there aren’t a lot of other big names involved in the cast. It’s not the easiest sell!

All of that is to say: AppleTV+ knew it’d have to go all out if they wanted folks to tune in for the second season of this (surely expensive!) show…

And they did just that by sharing an early clip, which is a two-minute long action sequence which features—no joke—a sweaty and completely naked Pace fighting for his life against robotic assassins.

See for yourself:

Like, who is the (presumably) gay genius who dreamed this sequence up? Who had to break the news to Pace, and was he initially hesitant to do a nude set piece, or was he all in? (Our bet’s on the latter, considering his body is in peak shape and is just screaming to be captured on camera.)

In the series, he plays Brother Day, a series of genetic clones who rules that Galactic Empire—shown here warding off an assassination attempt. It’s a surprisingly visceral sequence, and Pace is fully committed, only further highlighting how odd it is that he isn’t already considered one of the biggest action stars on the planet.

Anyway, the whole thing had us immediately curious to learn more, and we weren’t the only ones. Here’s what Gay Twitter™ had to say once the Foundation clip hit the social platform:

Foundation is so very dedicated to Lee Pace being naked and I cannot argue with this priority (CW for blood/violence and nudity in the clip). https://t.co/pqEnJzjk1q — Ahab (@ahab99) July 10, 2023

Sweaty, naked @leepace fights futuristic baddies…maybe there’s hope for television after all. ? https://t.co/OStMEiZMvA — Dillon Nelson (@dillydilldilly) July 10, 2023

Lee Pace…. do we as a society deserve this man… https://t.co/iGgicRUC3N pic.twitter.com/rSUJMeIKys — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) July 10, 2023

retweeting and doing community service https://t.co/oV9bUbyMww — spel ? (@spel_acchiotto) July 10, 2023

Per that first tweet, Foundation is “very dedicated” to getting Pace naked, so we can only imagine that means there’s plenty more where this came form. And, really, if you have Pace in your television show, don’t waste your time and money putting him in wardrobe!

If you’re thinking about tuning in for the season two premiere, AppleTV+ offered up the following synopsis of what’s to come, but—fair warning!—it might not clear a whole lot up:

“More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.”

Um… what?

Moderately more helpful is this explainer video, which succinctly recaps the events of the first season—and sets up what’s to come—quite nicely. (Plus, shirtless lee Pace makes another appearance of two):