These TikToks may look innocent, but they sound totally NSFW

credit: Shutterstock

Don’t play these TikToks in public, or folks around you might get the wrong idea.

Sometimes the internet takes a seemingly PG video and turns it on its head. If a video shows someone in pain or doing something physically exerting — and includes the original audio — TikTok is sure to have a field day.

Take influencer Evan Lamicella, who has more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok for his workout content.

That includes showing the not-so-fun parts of fitness, like getting cramps:

Ouch. It makes sense that Lamicella would be whimpering from a cramp that bad. It also makes sense that his dirty-minded followers would take advantage of his pain: as one commenter put it, “I could just smell these comments from a mile away.”

Highlights include: “I’m pregnant,” “Ugh. *saves to favorites*,” and “For free?” (Yes, for free, though Lamicella does have an OnlyFans, too.)

This isn’t Lamicella’s first rodeo with a cramp-induced comment section. His other posts showing off his struggles with cramps garnered similar responses (and listening to them, it’s not hard to see why).

Then there’s Bucto, another TikToker whose reaction to getting clawed by his cat started a revolution in his comments.

The top comment on that video? “Make whimpering and moaning audios RIGHT NEOW.” Straight to the point!

Bucto, ever the gentleman, took the time to respond in video form, recommending anyone interested in that kind of content to follow his Twitter instead.

Beyond muscle cramps and cat scratches, any physically strenuous activity has a similar hold over TikTok audiences, like these Marines‘ display of strength with a grip test:

“Do it again I couldn’t see,” one commenter wrote. “Their clothes were in the way.”

Lifting weights may necessitate some grunting, but given that fitness guru Luc Bongiovanni put this compilation of his workout noises together himself, he definitely knew what he was doing.

And of course, there’s real-life Captain America Thoren Bradley, whose wood-chopping videos have garnered him more than 8.5 million TikTok followers. You can always find “I’m gay for this man” written under his posts.

Bradley also took part in a trend seemingly made for sounding dirty: crushing watermelons between your thighs.

He joined the likes of Trevor Wagner and Mo Saffari, who all got fruity for the trend (in every sense of the word).

And commenters behaved as expected: “Move watermelon, it’s my turn,” one wrote.

Given the responses they got, were these … ahem, exciting audios really unintentional? Maybe, maybe not — but either way, they’re music to TikTok’s ears.