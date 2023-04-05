This ‘Barbie’ poster trend just took over Gay Twitter™ and now the dolls are thirstier than ever

credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The upcoming Barbie movie has struck marketing gold, and Twitter is having a field day.

When the second teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie dropped on April 4, it showed off an over-the-top, hot pink world filled with every Barbie and Ken imaginable, including dolls played by Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and many more.

At the same time, the movie released adorable character posters featuring its star-studded cast, each with their own tagline: “This Barbie is a doctor,” “This Barbie is president,” “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize in Physics,” and, for all the underachieving Kens, some variation of, “He’s just Ken.”

Naturally, the poster format took over Twitter in a matter of minutes, with fans using it to imagine their favorite celebrities in the Barbie universe.

Some showed love to their favorite actors, from “Twink Wonka” Timothée Chalamet, to 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans, to notorious rocker of short-shorts Paul Mescal.

This Ken is the Sexiest Man Alive #Barbie pic.twitter.com/ZmBUtYBzTy — best of chris evans (@evanscontent) April 4, 2023

idk about you, but this is my fav ken pic.twitter.com/Te63MTV7vT — sof (@sofflicker) April 4, 2023

Others gave their favorite athletes the star treatment, like sexy Formula One drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz.

this ken is daniel ricciardo pic.twitter.com/II8EsGejFd — ? daniel ricciardo (@thinkericciardo) April 4, 2023

This Ken is a Smooth Operator ? pic.twitter.com/Z9pOzdekvJ — Chanel?? (@Carlos55edits) April 4, 2023

Some of music’s hottest stars also got the Barbie treatment, including “Good Boy” Shawn Mendes…

This Ken is a limited edition ? #BarbieTheMovie pic.twitter.com/n27RQ18I9C — Shawn Mendes Brasil (@ShawnMendesBRA) April 4, 2023

…and the infamously “not not gay” DJ Diplo.

This Ken is not making eye contact. pic.twitter.com/VOa7gFqFUb — Lee (@JustifyMyLee) April 4, 2023

And of course, the comedians of Gay Twitter™ also came out of the woodwork to pay homage to some of queer culture’s biggest memes.

this Barbie did the thing pic.twitter.com/jPbxNR8g43 — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) April 4, 2023

This Barbie is like "oh my god, time and place!" pic.twitter.com/glV1q7Tm6U — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) April 4, 2023

Barbie is ready to LET LOOSE! ???



RuPaul’s Drag Race Star, 4 Time Challenge Winner & Queen of The Thunder, @LooseyLaDuca has been cast in the upcoming Summer film, the #Barbie! pic.twitter.com/CtJRAYvmv9 — ?x. ???? (????/????) (@thegaryfuqua) April 4, 2023

Want to make a poster of your own? Check out the official Barbie Selfie Generator and start living life in the dreamhouse.

Watch Ryan Gosling’s abs and the rest of the star-studded cast in the Barbie trailer below: