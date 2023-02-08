parody

This disgruntled gay big-box store employee has had ENOUGH

By

Retail gays, this one’s for you…

Dtone (@DelMasif) is a Los Angeles-based influencer/comic/OnlyFans model who moonlights (or at least pretends to moonlight) as a Target employee.

He recently posted a TikTok of all the dumb/annoying questions customers like to ask and how he wishes he could respond. (As a team of former retail workers ourselves, we totally feel this.)

@dtoneee

I love my job?… Coworkers be rude as hell? #fyp #foryou #funny #target #skit

? original sound – DeAngeloSegovia

In another TikTok, he details even more ridiculous requests made by customers along with how he’s been trained to respond versus what he wishes he could say. (Again, as former retail employees ourselves, we feel seen.)

@dtoneee

#fyp #foryou #GetCrackin #skit #funny #explore #explorepage

? original sound – DeAngeloSegovia

Equally as funny as Dtone’s videos are the thirsty comments people have been leaving.

“He’s fine af,” one person noted.

“Heading to Target,” another said.

“I swear Target workers got the fittest men,” a third person remarked.

“What Target is this,” a fourth person said. “Asking for uh… friend.”

While we hate to disappoint, we’re pretty sure Dtone doesn’t actually work at Target (as one commenter noted, the fact that he’s not wearing a nametag is a dead giveaway). But his videos still ring oh-so-true for anyone who’s ever worked in customer service.

Related

Ann Coulter is having a panic attack on Twitter over her recent Target.com order

The customer is always right. Unless it’s Ann Coulter.