This guy’s roommate literally stole his hookup from his bed, & the gays are livid

A Reddit user we’ll nickname Jack shared a nigh-unbelievable story on the r/AskGayMen subreddit recently, saying that a recent hookup of his boinked his roommate on the same night after the roommate literally scooped the guy up out of Jack’s bed and carried him to his room.

“So have this friend/roommate who just did something wild and [I’m] not sure what to do,” Jack wrote in his post. “I had a guy over for the night, and we were chatting on the couch when my roommate went to shower, and [he] knew we were there. After he was done, he walked across the living room completely naked, like we weren’t there. Later that night, when we were in bed, he comes in, assuming I’m asleep, and whispers something to the guy and then picks him up and carries him to his room.”

Yeah, “something wild” is right!

“It took a while for me to process what happened, and [I] didn’t say or do anything,” Jack added. “I don’t know if [I] should confront him about it or what to do. It was such a d*ck move and was kinda embarrassing. He’s acting like nothing happened and [hasn’t] brought it up… Any ideas or thoughts?”

Commenters “ideas and thoughts” were mostly just outrage toward Jack’s roommate.

“That’s not a friend, and if I [were] you, [I] would confront him about it and look for another roommate,” one person wrote.

That confrontation won’t be easy, though, as another Reddit user posited. “There isn’t a great script for this that will make it not weird, awkward, or tense, because it actually is a weird, awkward, tense situation,” that user said. “Nothing to do but rip the Band-Aid. ‘Hey, roommate, that thing you did with the guy I had over last night, that was incredibly sh*tty. What the hell?’”

Another commenter, meanwhile, pointed out “the real issue” in Jack’s situation: “[The roommate] is coming into your room while you’re f*cking asleep. …It’s f*cking gross on a base level and shows no respect for your privacy or indeed sleep.”

A different user concurred, telling Jack that this roommate is a threat to Jack’s safety. “He did not have consent to enter your room while sleeping. This means you can never ever trust that roommate. Ever. He may go in your room when you are not home. He has no respect for you. When someone doesn’t respect your space or boundaries, they are risky to be around. I would prioritize my safety first. Meaning, this roommate is someone you can no longer live with. I hope you can kick him out or move out. I would immediately install a lock on both sides of the door for your protection. Good luck.”

We’ve heard about sh*tty roommate behavior before—remember that suspected c*ck ring thief?—but this story is certainly a first. (And, we hope, a last.)