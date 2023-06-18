What do you do when your dating app match doesn’t match their profile photo?

Sometimes when you cast your line in the dating pool, all you get is a catfish. In a recent Reddit discussion on the r/AskGayMen community, guys shared what they’ve done when past hookups didn’t match their profile photos.

The Reddit user who started the discussion said he didn’t even engage with the other person. “Happened to me and I didn’t answer the door!” he said.

In the comments, someone else said that when he was 25, he arranged to meet someone who said they were 32. “I went to the location outside his place and saw [he was] clearly over 50,” that user wrote. “I immediately thought, if he’s going to lie about something so obvious, what else has he lied about? I just walked past him as if he wasn’t the guy I was supposed to meet, made a U-turn sometime later, and walked back to my car and left. He then sent a message, something like ‘I guess I wasn’t up to your standards.’ I played dumb and said, ‘Nope, I didn’t see you there. There was just some other older guy there, so I left.’ He offered a new meetup, but I said the trust was gone since he didn’t show up.”

Other commenters said they tried to stick it out.

“Met a guy while I was in grad school for a drink,” one person wrote. “He sent a few pics and we set a time and place. I arrived early (I’m very anal about time keeping) and ordered a martini while I waited for a while. I noticed this guy was staring at me but thought nothing of it. After fifteen minutes, he came over and asked if I was [screenname]. I replied that I was, and he said he was [screenname]. We chatted for a bit, and then I left—there was no chemistry, and he was just too pushy for sex for me to be interested.”

Another Reddit user said he got catfished by the same guy three times. “F*cked him the first two times,” he wrote. “The third time, I said no and told him why.”

A different commenter recalled walking a mile in the rain to meet a bloke who turned to be more than twice the age he claimed to be. “I made a quick decision that I might at least take a blowjob since I didn’t feel like walking a mile home again in the rain for nothing,” the commenter wrote. “Hated myself afterward, still do. Next time that happens, I’m just walking away.”

In an r/askgaybros thread from last year, former catfishes shared their side of the story, explaining why they hid their true identity.

“It was during a time when I had very low self-esteem,” one wrote. “While doing it, I felt good, I loved the attention I was receiving, [and] I felt like it was directed at me.”

Another person wrote: “As a young black guy in the South, I noticed I was getting 0 attention. Plus, my self-esteem was tanking fast. So, I used a few pics I ripped off an InstaGays account. My account went from maybe 5 messages to literally hundreds of guys. … . I mean, holy crap. Like, this is what it felt like to be seen. Or wanted. Or desired.”

Sexual racism is, unfortunately, still a problem in the gay dating world, as are all sorts of biases and prejudices. (A few posts in the first Reddit thread expressed a preference for “fit” guys, for example.)

So while it’s never good to lie to a dating-app match, perhaps we can work to deconstruct the reasons people are dishonest — and lead with empathy next time we spot a catfish in the wild.