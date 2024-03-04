Tom Daley’s deep dive, Jake Gyllenhaal’s sweaty wrestling match, Bowen Yang goes “full hetero”

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

NETFLIX AND SEX: Fans of Sex and the City are going to want to raise their cosmos as Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and even Samantha are making their way over to Netflix. The HBO show’s original six seasons will be available to stream on the platform for the first time in April. [The Hollywood Reporter]

CHASTE BOY SUMMER: New research has found that the mpox outbreak of 2022 actually subsided because of changes in the sexual behaviors of gay and bisexual men and not because of the vaccine. [US News & World Report]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

GYLLENHAAL SMACKDOWN: The homoerotic social media content coming from the glorious Road House remake shows no sign of slowing as the latest thirst quencher finds a very sweaty Jake Gyllenhaal getting pinned down with his muscular legs in the air during a wrestling match with his trainer.

EUPHORIA DELAYED: Two years after the season 2 finale of Euphoria aired, Colman Domingo is revealing why season three, which isn’t expected until 2025, is taking so damn long. [Deadline]

RIP SKINNY JEANS: Just in case you haven’t stepped foot in a Zara lately, the New York Times does a really deep dive into why skinny jeans are the new dad jeans and why baggy dad jeans are now the hottest trend in pants. [NY Times]

YOU BETTA WERK: Sam Smith showed off their supermodel moves by storming the catwalk in two ensembles at the Vivienne Westwood show at Paris Fashion Week.

THE CAPOTE CLUB: After working on Ryan Murphy‘s Feud: Capote Vs.The Swans together, director Gus Van Sant and actress Molly Ringwald had a fascinating, wide-ranging conversation about making the limited series, the real Truman Capote, Marlon Brando, and working with River Phoenix. [Interview Magazine]

SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: Brazilian pop superstar Anitta is not here for online trolls who call her a “fake bisexual.” [Cosmopolitan UK]

FLIP THE SCRIPT: Sydney Sweeney’s romantic crush on Bowen Yang comes to fruition in a hysterical Saturday Night Live sketch that finds the gay comedian playing for the other team by hooking up with Sweeney and Showgirls legend Gina Gershon, among others.

DON’T SAY EDUCATION: Ben Sasse, the anti-LGBTQ+ former GOP senator from Nebraska and current president of the University of Florida, fired the school’s entire diversity, equity, and inclusion staff in order to coincide with Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ draconian policies which defunded DEI programs at state public colleges. [New Republic]

THE DALEY SHOW: Prior to taking home a bronze medal at the Diving World Cup in Montreal this weekend, Tom Daley scaled to frightening heights as he gave a tour of what the 20 meter high dive looks like and why he has no plans to ever attempt that harrowing feat.

READING IS FUNDAMENTAL: RuPaul’s new online bookstore Allstora is launching a Rainbow Book Bus to fight book bans by distributing LGBTQ+ titles to communities that may not have access due to recent censorship. [Rainbow Book Bus]

QUEER DISNEY PRINCESS: Out actor Harvey Guillén, who voices a character in the animated film Wish, discussed the inclusivitiy strides Disney is making and why he’s optimistic a queer princess may be on the horizon. [ComicBook.com]

KYLIE FEVER: After receiving the Global Icon Award, Kylie Minogue closed out the 2024 Brit Awards with an epic medley featuring hits like “Padam Padam,” “All the Lovers,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” and “Love at First Sight”.

Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.