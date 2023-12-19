Top to bottom tourism: Grindr unwraps its annual report on twinks, kinks & pop culture

Forget Grammy noms, those best-of lists, and your Spotify streaming data.

The most important year-end report in the LGBTQ+ community is here –– and it’s from Grindr.

When I saw the Grindr Unwrapped thing I truly thought they were gonna tell me how many men ignored me this year lol thank god it was just silly pop culture stuff cuz I don’t need those other stats I’m depressed enough. pic.twitter.com/GobdOupC3d — Viola Davis IS MOTHER???? (@titussottertwin) December 22, 2022

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

Each year, the orange-demon app blesses us with some top-line numbers about its horny users and the 2023 edition of their “gay year in review” was especially enlightening.

According to Grindr, the app saw more than 100 billion chats, the sharing of over 1 billion private albums, and more than 13 billion taps. (Now why can’t we get a response!?)

Surprising no one, “discreet” was the most popular profile tag while “hung” was the most-searched for. (No reports on the number of “Sup?” messages sent, unfortunately.)

Most importantly, Trinidad & Tobago ranked as the country with the highest percentage of tops, with Kenya, China, Myanmar, and Greece trailing closely behind.

On the other hand end, South Korea had the most amount of bottoms, followed by Japan, Vietnam, Denmark, and Finland respectively.

However, the tea doesn’t stop there.

The most popular time for chatting on Grindr this year was Sundays at 6 p.m., which is, understandably, the best way to deal with the weekend scaries.

The app also spilled on some of its gay users’ most beloved kinks: Italy has the highest amount of feet lovers, pit lovers flock to Germany, pups run rampant in Venezuela, and leather owns the game in the Netherlands.

Interestingly enough, United Kingdom gays were the least likely to get freaky as the country with the highest percent of “vanilla” tags.

how you gay & want vanilla sex — m@r ??.?? (@ily2sza) November 6, 2023

There were some not-so-surprising facts about sending nudes, too.

Users in the United States were the most likely to have “Yes Plz” to risque pics in their profile, while Kenya had the most amount of users with “No.”

And for those looking to dive into some gay tribalism, Netherlands had the highest percentage of twinks while the U.S. housed the biggest amount of daddies.

Meanwhile, France, Canada, and the U.S. had the most geeks, while Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nigeria reported a pervasive amount of bears.

fuck twink death, the REAL plague facing our nation is bear death!!! — eldritch gay warlock (@STAN_ABBA) December 19, 2023

Still, this year’s report wasn’t entirely about sex.

No one has more better opinions about pop culture than the gay community, so it makes sense that “Padam Padam” and Tension by Kylie Minogue dominated this year’s music categories, snagging both Best Song and Best Album.

But the most-used profile song on the app belongs to “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion… which says A LOT about y’all who are there just for “networking.”

Grindr users have named Beyoncé as “Mother of the Year”. pic.twitter.com/WWBfEvaFRI — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 19, 2023

Grindr also celebrated some of our favorite LGBTQ+ allies, like Beyoncé who was named Mother of the Year and Jennifer Coolidge, whose iconic White Lotus character scored IJBOL Moment.

(That stands for “I just burst out laughing,” for the older-than-35 crowd uninitiated.)

And as far as man candy goes, Henry Cavill won Hottest Man of the Year –– beating out Lil Nas X and Troye Sivan –– while Harry Styles edged out Pedro Pascal and Jacob Elordi to claim 2023’s Biggest Babygirl.

Yet, the most surprising data of all belongs to France, which has the highest percentage of hung bottoms, and Ireland, with the most amount of femme tops.

So that’s where you’ve all been hiding!

You can read the full report here.