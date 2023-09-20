Troye Sivan goes naked in video for new single, ‘Got Me Started’

Following up the über queer anthem, “Rush”, Troye Sivan is preparing to drop his new single, “Got Me Started”. The track is out this Friday, ahead of Sivan’s new album, Something To Give Each Other on October 13th.

Sivan, 28, has shared with his followers some behind-the-scenes shots of the video, which he shot in Bangkok, Thailand.

Yesterday, he posted a teaser, and it includes him sitting naked by a swimming pool. His arms and legs cover his groin area.

In a spoken word over the music, he says, “Over the last couple of years I really thought that I was incapable of feeling anything. I don’t know what you did or how you did it. You said to me ‘This is one of life’s greatest pleasures’ and you know what? You were right.”

The clip also features several same-sex couples in romantic clinches. In an accompanying caption, Sivan says “This trailer is for the Blue Neighbourhood girlies”, Blue Neighborhood is the name of his debut album, released in 2015.

A still from Troye Sivan’s “Got Me Started” video

“Could cry just thinking about it”

In a video posted earlier this week, Sivan said “GOT ME STARTED is my fave music video I’ve ever been a part of. Could cry just thinking about it.”

The song, from what we hear of it, sounds more low-key and understated than the dancefloor blast that was “Rush”, although it will still make your feet move.

In another video, he said the choreographers he’d used for the “Rush” shoot were also used for his new video. Surprisingly, Sivan said he’d never taken choreography lessons before shooting “Rush”.

Sivan has said he wrote much of Something To Give Each Other after the end of a longterm relationship. After feeling unable to throw himself into new romantic entanglements, he realised the benefits of brief encounters and pleasureable one-night-stands as a way to reconnect with others.

Watch the full video for “Got Me Started” below.