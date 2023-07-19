Troye Sivan finally speaks out on the body diversity backlash to his ‘Rush’ video

I definitely hear the critique. To be honest, it just wasn’t a thought we had — we obviously weren’t saying, “We want to have one specific type of person in the video.” We just made the video, and there wasn’t a ton of thought put behind that.



There was this article … and they were talking about [the lack of body diversity], and in the same sentence, this person said “Eat something, you stupid twinks.” That really bummed me out to read that — because I’ve had my own insecurities with my body image.



I think that everyone’s body is as beautiful as it is, including my own, and it just sucks to see people talking about other people’s bodies.



Troye Sivan breaking his silence to Billboard after many called out his new “Rush” music video for only spotlighting thin and muscled bodies.