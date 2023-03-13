Troye Sivan, Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga & more: All the must-see fashion slays from the 2023 Oscars

After last year’s controversial ceremony, the Oscars returned to the Dolby Theatre on Sunday without incident as the fashion was the only thing that slapped.
Everything Everywhere All at Once swept seven categories including best picture, best actress for Michelle Yeoh, best director, best editing, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, and best original screenplay.
Brendan Fraser was the latest hetero star to win for playing gay and took home Best Actor after wearing prosthetics and digital makeup to transform into an obese man in The Whale.
Thankfully, the Academy Awards
red champagne carpet and the Vanity Fair afterparty kept it more queer and featured a steady stream of some of our favorite LGBTQ+ celebs including Janelle Monae, last year’s Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Matt Bomer, Laverne Cox, Harvey Guillen, the Queer Eye guys, and Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga.
Other sartorial standouts included Angela Bassett in regal purple, daddylicious Pedro Pascal in a tieless tux, and Jeremy Pope in a plunging polka dot suit.
So whether you watched the 3 hours and 40 minute show or not, here are the fiercest looks from the 2023 Oscars below:
Janelle Monae
From @janellemonae to @harveyguillen, these Oscar hopefuls gave #eleganza a whole new meaning on the red carpet. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4KEwShR3b2— Queerty (@Queerty) March 13, 2023
An Oscar snub won’t stop Janelle from serving in this custom Vera Wang.
Matt Bomer
Feasting your eyes on Bomer in this Hermes tux counts as cardio. Trust!
Laverne Cox
@Lavernecox pic.twitter.com/OBOcHpIOkS— Queerty (@Queerty) March 13, 2023
Turquoise is the new black for Laverne in this custom Vera Wang gown.
Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu pic.twitter.com/8zgcm7yjb1— Queerty (@Queerty) March 13, 2023
Hsu is the epitome of pretty in pink in this strapless bubblegum Valentino number.
Jeremy Pope
Jeremey Pope’s Balmain suit was already one of my favorites last night… then I saw his inspiration: Prince.— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 13, 2023
This man is truly one of the best — and most thoughtfully — dressed men in Hollywood right now. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dIZcKOhrrQ
Let’s go crazy over Pope in this badass Prince-inspired Balmain fit. Sexy MF, indeed!
Lady Gaga
Mother has arrived. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ePdbE5pzP4— Queerty (@Queerty) March 13, 2023
Prior to slipping into jeans and T-shirt and removing all the work of her makeup artist to sing “Hold My Hand,” Gaga was catwalk ready in this stunning Versace gown which debuted during the fashion house’s Fall/Winter show on Friday.
Harvey Guillen
@HARVEYGUILLEN pic.twitter.com/1MGYRzHzse— Queerty (@Queerty) March 13, 2023
The Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star was giving all the drama in this black-and-silver brocade suit by Christian Siriano.
Hunter Schafer
The prom queen at Euphoria high is here to take her crown! Hunter kept it light as a feather in this daring two-piece ensemble by Ann Demeulemeester.
Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk
This is just too much sizzling style for one photo!
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne attends the 95th #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QS2U6yWEzA— @21metgala (@21metgala) March 12, 2023
The thigh’s the limit for Cara in this head-turning crimson Elie Saab wonder.
Troye Sivan
The “Bloom” singer has entered his leather daddy era and we’re here for it, sir!
Ariana DeBose
She did the She looked flawless in this stunning white-hot Versace masterpiece.
Rihanna
Rihanna in Alaïa at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/Rbfg9hDOQ5— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 13, 2023
The word is so overused but … MOTHER!
Michelle Yeoh
This is everything! Descending from the heavens, Michelle dazzled in this ethereal Dior gown as she made history for being the first Asian woman to win Best Actress.
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed in Prada at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/wwsA6nR2Bw— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 12, 2023
With his huge collar, Riz turned us all into even bigger size queens.
Angela Bassett
Angela Basset DID the thing! pic.twitter.com/OUm5t0wkku— Queerty (@Queerty) March 13, 2023
Queen Ramonda ruling the carpet in this impeccable purple Moschino gown. Her day will come!
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/b0FYGjQTpQ— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 12, 2023
We come to this place for Nicole Kidman’s magic. Bow down to the AMC legend.
Halle Berry
Halle got her flowers – and lots of double takes – in this high-slit Grecian goddess halter gown by Tamara Ralph.
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Cool Slutty Daddy Pascal at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/Bc2AIg7mqa— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 13, 2023
Papi Pascal put the entire Dolby Theatre on respirators with his Zegna suit and high collared shirt combo. Breathe, y’all!
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/E0y6lke8TG— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 12, 2023
Yet another knockout for Adonis Creed.
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal in Gucci at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/WolhEzObU0— Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 12, 2023
And just like that a style king is born!
Donald Glover
We’re not sure how DG pulled off this double-breasted, high-waisted, cut-out, shirtless Alexander McQueen lewk, but he most definitely did. Swagger this tight cannot be bought, styled or taught.
11 Comments
man5996853
I’m convinced that Matt Bomer was made in a lab. I don’t know if there is a any combination of two people on earth that could create a man so beautiful.
Rambeaux
How true.
He is so beautiful in pics, I can’t imagine what it would be like to see him in person.
He is breathtaking.
Michael B. Jordan looks fantastic too.
However, I can do without Miss ti**y feathers.
abfab
Perhaps he was!
abfab
She found some old leftover scraps from Bjorks Swan Dress…..but really. Two feathers? Over an obvious boob job? Ew.
Kangol2
@Rambeaux, Hunter Schafer is wearing that DeMeulemeester TF out! If you’re going to try something like that you’d better bring it like she is.
WillParkinson
Troye Sivan is ‘slay’? Really? I mean most of the others look nice, but his is…yeah, no.
abfab
Fan Bingbing. Who was she wearing and I just love her name!
footwork61
There were plenty of sheers and high slits on the sandworm carpet, but I hoped to see more creative cutouts — on both men and women.
abfab
Someone gave a new meaning to lapels. Were those his little wings?
[email protected]
Pregnant or not Rihanna always looks like she picked out her outfit in the dark and got dressed on the ride over. Get a stylist or a NEW stylist-you have the money.
ScottOnEarth
Let’s be honest – no one cares what Matt Bomer or Michael B. Jordan wear. These two guys are so impossibly gorgeous and sexy, that anything they’re wearing is a distant after-thought.